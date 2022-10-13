Capitals fall to Maple Leafs, drop second straight to open season

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A day after a lackluster season opener on their home ice, the Washington Capitals went to Toronto hoping to turn the page Thursday night against a familiar face in the crease. It didn’t work out that way. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Capitals’ defense looked disjointed for a second consecutive night and their offensive stars were stymied both by the Maple Leafs’ blue-liners and Ilya Samsonov, the former Washington goalie who turned aside 24 shots in a 3-2 Toronto win at Scotiabank Arena.

The loss left the Capitals 0-2 for the first time since 2013.

With the game tied at 2 entering the final frame, Capitals backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren, who had been solid all night, let a tipped puck from Auston Matthews roll over his shoulders and into the net with 13:05 remaining in the period. Lindgren may have been the best player on the ice for the Capitals, making 36 saves, but he didn’t get enough help from the group in front of him.

“I felt [the puck] roll down my back, and it went in the back of the net, so obviously frustrating,” Lindgren said. “Was a good tip, but it’s tough for it to end like that.”

Washington dug hard for an equalizer, including two late power-play opportunities — one with 2:06 remaining, another in the final minute — but Samsonov held firm, stopping all five shots he saw with his team shorthanded.

The Capitals return home Saturday night against Montreal, hoping to avoid an 0-3 start.

Lindgren was impressive from the start, stopping a staggering 21 of 22 shots in the first period. The Capitals entered the first intermission with a 2-1 lead. Toronto tied it early in the second before Washington’s defense finally settled in, allowing just nine shots in the second frame.

The problem for the Capitals was an inability to play a complete game — as their defense found its stride, the offense went stagnant.

The Maple Leafs took control early when John Tavares opened the scoring with the hosts on a power play 6:40 into the contest, tapping in a pass from the point by Morgan Rielly. The goal was a product of Washington’s inability to clear the puck from its zone.

The Capitals answered with a goal from Nic Dowd, who capped a quick passing sequence from the fourth line with a flip past Samsonov. The goal was reminiscent of many Samsonov miscues in Washington, when the former first-round pick looked like he was in the right position to make a play but instead was caught looking elsewhere.

Marcus Johansson gave the Capitals their first lead of the season about four minutes later when he threaded a shot past Samsonov at 13:52 of the first. Johansson credited his goal to T.J. Oshie, who made the play on the wall to push the puck up to Johansson in open ice for the score.

“They played well, but I think we worked really hard,” Johansson said. “There were things we tightened up after the first period. We gave ourselves a chance to win against one of the top teams in the league.”

Samsonov, 25, signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal in the offseason with Toronto after the Capitals decided not to extend the Russian goalie a qualifying offer. Samsonov posted a modest 3.02 goals against average and .896 save percentage last season. His numbers improved slightly in the postseason, but it wasn’t enough to convince the Capitals to keep him.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Lindgren impressive

Washington signed Lindgren, 28, to a three-year, $3.3 million deal after he played in five games last season for the St. Louis Blues and went 5-0-0 with a 1.22 goals against average and a .958 save percentage. He spent the majority of the season with the American Hockey League’s Springfield Thunderbirds. Now in Washington, Lindgren is the designated backup to Darcy Kuemper, the team’s major free agent acquisition.

“I’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point,” Lindgren said in late September. “Like I’ve always told everyone, there’s no room for complacency, you’ve got to keep on working and keep on working hard. I’m still trying to climb the ladder and be a better goalie every single day.”

Special team struggles

Washington’s power play went 0 for 5 against Toronto and has yet to produce a goal in nine chances to start the season. The Capitals struggled to set up sustained zone time with the man advantage, with both the first and second units unable to get consistent high danger chances. Laviolette called the power play “disconnected” Wednesday against Boston.

Washington’s penalty kill was 0 for 2 Thursday, and the unit has allowed a pair of goals in six shorthanded chances to start the season.

Ovechkin scoreless

Alex Ovechkin has yet to score. He had his chances against Toronto with 14 shots (four shots on goal) but couldn’t get one past Samsonov.

“Two losses in a row. I think it’s a wake-up call,” Ovechkin said. “We have to get better and play better in the next one.”

Ovechkin, sitting at 780 career goals, needs 22 to pass Gordie Howe for second place on the all-time list.

