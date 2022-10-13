Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last week was a frustrating one for this column because a previously unannounced injury to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis caused that pick to go south, underdog Akron couldn’t keep up in a track meet with Ohio, and TCU pushed against Kansas despite having numerous cover chances. Only Wake Forest got us to the window by going over its team total, and the 1-2-1 day put us at 14-9-1 for the season. It’s time to bounce back.

This column will give out four picks per week: the game of the week, a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.

All spreads and totals were taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com unless noted. All times Eastern on Saturday unless noted.

The game of the week

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, under 65.5 points, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Handicapping this game has become exceedingly difficult because we don’t know if Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the defending Heisman Trophy winner, is going to play after he sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder Oct. 1 at Arkansas. (And, no, Coach Nick Saban isn’t giving us much guidance about Young’s status.) Young missed last weekend’s game against Texas A&M and replacement Jalen Milroe struggled, completing 12 of 19 passes for only 111 yards and fumbling twice, with both fumbles leading to Aggies touchdowns.

So we’re forced to make some assumptions, namely that Young will play but not at 100 percent or that Milroe will make his second straight start, and neither would seem all that conducive to Alabama scoring a lot of points, even if Tennessee’s biggest weakness is a pass defense that ranks 73rd in success rate allowed and 84th in completion percentage allowed (61.9).

There are a few other reasons to think this one could be low-scoring. Alabama’s offensive line has not been dominant, with the Crimson Tide offense ranking 106th in terms of stuff rate (the percentage of carries that are stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage) and 85th in line yards (a measure of how much the offensive line contributes to the success of a running play). The Vols’ defense ranks 15th and 18th in those categories, so Alabama may be forced to throw with a quarterback who is injured or ineffective.

Tennessee’s offense has been lights out, leading the country in yards per game, ranking second in points per game and coming in seventh in yards per play. But the defenses the Vols have played rank 95th, 69th, 129th, 49th and 19th in terms of SP+, a measure of efficiency. Alabama’s defense is second. That — and its quarterback uncertainty — makes me think this could be a low-scoring affair.

The favorite

Minnesota (-6.5) at No. 24 Illinois, noon, Big Ten Network

The Gophers and Fighting Illini are trending in different directions health-wise, and because of that I’m backing the visitors, especially when we can get this number below a touchdown.

Illinois lost starting quarterback Tommy DeVito to an ankle injury in the first quarter of last weekend’s 9-6 win over Iowa. Artur Sitkowski replaced DeVito and completed 13 of 19 passes for only 74 yards, an average of 3.9 yards per attempt. He was on the field for two of the Illini’s three field goal drives, but those drives traveled only 37 and 26 yards as Illinois took advantage of good field position after Iowa punts.

Sitkowski is in his fifth year as a Big Ten quarterback after spending his first three seasons at Rutgers, and he has been a starter at some point in each of the previous four seasons. That’s not to say he has been at all effective: Sitkowski has thrown for more than 300 yards only once (for the Scarlet Knights against Boston College in 2019), and Minnesota’s defense leads the nation in passing success rate and expected points added per pass.

Three other Illinois starters left the Iowa game because of injuries: wide receiver Isaiah Williams (38 receptions, 16 more than any other receiver), defensive back Tahveon Nicholson (15 tackles, one interception) and linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (28 tackles, one sack), and while Coach Bret Bielema said Monday that none of their injuries were “catastrophic or season-ending,” he added that he “didn’t know how realistic it would be for any of those guys to project to be in this week’s plan.” That does not sound at all optimistic.

Minnesota’s offense will see the return of running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who missed a loss to Purdue two weeks ago with an ankle injury suffered the week before against Michigan State. Ibrahim is averaging 141.8 rushing yards and will be needed to move the ball against a strong Illinois rushing defense. Add it all up, and I think the Gophers will be too much for the battered Illini.

The underdog

Nebraska (+14) at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

The Boilermakers have thoroughly put away only one opponent, in a 56-0 win over an Indiana State team that’s 1-4 playing down a level. Now you’re asking to lay two touchdowns against a team that has looked at least marginally competent since it fired Scott Frost? That’s a big ask, and I’ll take the underdog here.

Just take a look at what Purdue has done in games not involving a Football Championship Subdivision opponent:

Penn State, Sept. 1: Purdue goes up 31-28 on a pick-six with 8:29 left and then forces the Nittany Lions to punt twice. Instead of milking the clock amid those punts, the Boilermakers throw 13 passes (nine of which are incomplete) and run the ball once on the next two drives. Penn State gets the ball back one last time and needs only 1:25 to go 80 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Syracuse, Sept. 17: The Boilermakers score with 51 seconds left to go up 29-25, then are flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the extra point, giving the Orange the ball at the 50 after the kickoff. Two more Purdue penalties later (a hold and a pass interference), and Syracuse is in the end zone to win it with seven seconds left.

Florida Atlantic, Sept. 24: Purdue, a 16½-point favorite, lets FAU hang around all game and only seals a 28-26 win when the Owls fumble near midfield with 46 seconds left.

Minnesota, Oct. 1: With the teams tied at 10 after three quarters, the Boilermakers seal the deal with 10 fourth-quarter points to win, 20-10. Good job, great effort.

Maryland, Oct. 8: Purdue scores twice late to go up 31-23 but gifts the Terps enough time to embark on a 68-yard touchdown drive. The Boilermakers are saved by a penalty on Maryland’s first (successful) two-point try before the second is no good. Purdue somehow wins again.

Nebraska cannot stop the run, but only two teams (Indiana and Mississippi State) run the ball less than Purdue in terms of snap percentage. The Cornhuskers have beaten one of those teams already (the Hoosiers) — after they fired Frost. I think they can keep it within two scores against a Purdue team that does not seem particularly inclined (or even willing) to blow anyone out.

The wild card

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, over 68.5 points, 3:30 p.m., ABC

The narrative that Big 12 teams don’t play defense — or at least they don’t play particularly good defense — has been debunked in recent years as the conference’s programs have adjusted to the go-go offenses that now populate the sport. But that debunking only goes so far, and the Cowboys and Horned Frogs have allowed a whole lot of big plays this year.

TCU is giving up 2.4 scrimmage plays that gain at least 30 yards per game, which ranks 108th in the nation, and in terms of explosiveness allowed on passing downs, it ranks better than only one Football Bowl Subdivision team (Nevada). Led by quarterback Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State’s offense ranks seventh in terms of explosiveness on passing downs and has had 12 passing plays go for at least 30 yards, which is tied for 13th nationally.

The same general trend holds true when the Horned Frogs have the ball. TCU’s offense ranks 16th in passing downs explosiveness, and Oklahoma State’s defense ranks 77th. Over the Cowboys’ past two games (against Baylor and Texas Tech), opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 724 yards and four touchdowns, and they gave up 424 passing yards and four touchdowns in the season opener against Central Michigan.

Oklahoma State’s offense operates at a very fast clip, averaging 20.8 seconds per play to rank fifth in the country. TCU has played two other teams that occupy the top 10 in that category (No. 2 SMU and No. 7 Oklahoma), and both of those games went over the total. I think this one will do the same.

