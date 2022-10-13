A five-minute guide to NFL Week 6

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the sixth week of the NFL season arrives, the division turning heads isn’t, as was expected, the AFC West. It’s the NFC East, which has three of the six teams in the league with at least four wins. The Philadelphia Eagles, with their 5-0 sprint to start the season, have been strong in every phase, and the Dallas Cowboys have managed to win four straight games with Cooper Rush at quarterback while Dak Prescott recovers from hand surgery. Now the Eagles and Cowboys meet with first place on the line Sunday night in Philadelphia.

The New York Giants have defied expectations with a coach who has drawn praise for essentially duct-taping together a four-win team with in-game adjustments. With quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor hurt, Brian Daboll turned to running back Saquon Barkley to run the Wildcat offense during a Week 4 win against Chicago. This past Sunday in London, Daboll got creative with role players and beat Green Bay. He’ll face another test this week when the Giants host the Baltimore Ravens.

So while the Week 6 slate features one of the most anticipated matchups of the season — a rematch of last season’s playoff epic between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs — the NFC East has earned its share of the spotlight.

All times Eastern. Byes: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

Thursday

Commanders (1-4) at Bears (2-3), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime: Welp, these prime-time games can’t all be destination viewing, despite last week’s “The Commanders! The Bears! A no-nonsense NFC battle!” promo hyping this one up. Washington has been known for slow starts and three-touchdown first-half deficits in the Ron Rivera era. Chicago offers at least the possibility of reversing that trend. Last week, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins completed his first 17 passes, and the Vikings scored three first-half touchdowns against the Bears.

Sunday

49ers (3-2) at Falcons (2-3), 1 p.m.: Maybe it doesn’t matter if Jimmy “Just Do No Harm” Garoppolo is at quarterback, given that San Francisco has allowed 19, seven, 11, nine and 15 points in its five games so far. And Coach Kyle Shanahan is 7-0 since 2019 when keeping the team out East for back-to-back road games on the other side of the country.

Patriots (2-3) at Browns (2-3), 1 p.m.: Maybe Bill Belichick is on to something with Bailey Zappe. His teams are now 5-0 with quarterbacks drafted outside the first round making their debut start, according to the NFL. The rest of the league is 30-80 since the 2000 season, Belichick’s first in New England. Regular starter Mac Jones is working his way back from an ankle injury and could return against Cleveland, but otherwise Zappe will get another chance to impress.

Jets (3-2) at Packers (3-2), 1 p.m.: Davante Adams’s game-breaking, jaw-dropping collaboration with Aaron Rodgers is no more, leaving a most un-Rodgers-like, single-gear offense for a Green Bay team that hasn’t scored more than 30 points in a game yet.

Packers offense vs. Giants



First Half: 20 points

Second Half: 0 points pic.twitter.com/Ad8gP4F1iW — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 9, 2022

Jaguars (2-3) at Colts (2-2-1), 1 p.m.: Jacksonville beat Indianapolis in last season’s finale, knocking the Colts out of the running for a wild-card berth with the Colts’ seventh consecutive road loss to the Jaguars. That streak reached eight when these teams met in Week 2 this season. Indianapolis has had more success on its home field against the Jaguars, winning the past four meetings at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Vikings (4-1) at Dolphins (3-2), 1 p.m.: It might be a good idea for Minnesota to emphasize the running game in Miami. The Jets, who had only one rushing touchdown before last week’s game, had five against the Dolphins, their most since 1993 and tied for the second most in franchise history. Miami might also have to focus on the run, with third-string rookie Skylar Thompson set to start at quarterback in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater.

Bengals (2-3) at Saints (2-3), 1 p.m.: Taysom Hill is in his sixth season, and opposing teams still have no real answer for the Saints’ Swiss army knife, who summed up his role by saying, “I just work here and do what they ask.” Last week, he became only the third player (along with San Diego’s LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 and Miami’s Ronnie Brown in 2008) since 1970 to rush for 100 yards and three touchdowns while also passing for a TD, according to ESPN Stats and Information. He also became the first Saints player since Archie Manning in 1977 to rush for three touchdowns and pass for another in a game.

Taysom Hill does it ALL



This time a 22-yd TD strike to Adam Trautman #SEAvsNO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/E2KiwCc8MJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2022

Ravens (3-2) at Giants (4-1), 1 p.m.: Just how good is Justin Tucker? In 11 seasons, the Baltimore kicker has missed 32 field goal attempts. Three-time all-pro Adam Vinatieri, by comparison, missed 116 in 24. Tucker is so good, in fact, that his winning kick against Cincinnati as time expired Sunday night would have perfectly split the uprights if they were 11 inches apart, according to Next Gen Stats. The kick was his 61st consecutive made field goal in the fourth quarter or overtime, an NFL record.

"JUSTIN TUCKER WINS IT FOR BALTIMORE!"



Back in action Sunday at 1 pm on CBS! pic.twitter.com/Y7O5qHGo6A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 10, 2022

Buccaneers (3-2) at Steelers (1-4), 1 p.m.: It’s already been a long season for Pittsburgh, which had its worst loss in Coach Mike Tomlin’s 15-plus seasons tenure (by 35 points) last week against Buffalo — and the team’s worst since a 51-0 drubbing by the Browns in 1989. Presumably, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has recovered from that roughing-the-passer call last week against Atlanta that didn’t appear all that rough.

Panthers (1-4) at Rams (2-3), 4:05 p.m.: Los Angeles has three offensive linemen on injured reserve and receivers aren’t showing enough speed to get downfield for Matthew Stafford, who was sacked five times and pressured by Dallas on 20 of 47 dropbacks in the Rams’ 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. With one touchdown in its past nine-plus quarters, L.A.’s 80 points through five games are the fifth fewest by a reigning Super Bowl champion. The Rams have a chance to get straightened out against Carolina, which will play for the first time since firing coach Matt Rhule and elevating defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to the interim job.

Cardinals (2-3) at Seahawks (2-3), 4:05 p.m. (time subject to change to 5:30 p.m. if the Seattle Mariners are still playing in MLB playoffs): Geno Smith’s 75.2 percent completion percentage is leading all NFL passers, and maybe, at least for now, you have to hand it to Seattle Coach Pete Carroll.

Bills (4-1) at Chiefs (4-1), 4:25 p.m.: Alert Kansas City’s barbecue pitmasters — the Bills are back in town for the fourth time in 21 months. They’ve been to Missouri for divisional playoff games in January 2021 and 2022 and for a regular season game last October that provided their only recent victory at Arrowhead Stadium. A win here would give them an early advantage in the race to host another potential playoff meeting in January.

Cowboys (4-1) at Eagles (5-0), 8:20 p.m., NBC: The Cowboys have allowed 19 or fewer points in each of their first five games, something the team hasn’t done since 1973. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts has had multiple rushing touchdowns in seven games over his 24 career starts. Only Cam Newton has more among quarterbacks through 24 starts, with 10.

Monday

Broncos (2-3) at Chargers (3-2), 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN Deportes: In this Dysfunction Bowl, there’s plenty to grouse about for both teams, but only one spent hugely to import a quarterback. Denver’s Russell Wilson, who reportedly is nursing a shoulder injury, is on pace to pass for 14 touchdowns this season after averaging 29 over 10 seasons with Seattle.

