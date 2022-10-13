Sports Betting Thursday night football betting predictions for Bears-Commanders: Ugliness The Bears and Justin Fields have been an above-average offense in the first quarter. The Commanders have not. (The Washington Post illustration/iStock/AP Photo/Abbie Parr/John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Consider yourself warned: This might not be a prime time game to remember. The Chicago Bears have been one of the worst teams of 2022, per Football Outsiders and Pro Football Focus, while the Washington Commanders have lost four straight and have the second-worst point differential in the NFL. Nevertheless, this game has to be played so we might as well point out a few wagers that appear to have merit.

The point spread in this game is Bears -1 or a pick 'em, depending on the oddsmaker, making it basically a coin flip between two underwhelming teams. I’d sit out taking a full-game side in this matchup and would instead look toward the total, which was at 38 points as of Thursday morning.

At full strength, Chicago scores 1.7 points per drive (ranking 24th) and Washington scores 1.4 points per drive (28th), projecting for a 37-point game if each team gets 12 drives on Thursday night. Yet both teams played on Sunday, making for a quick turnaround, something players have traditionally disliked. It’s unlikely these teams will be close to full strength on that timetable, which, along with the already poor offenses, would lure me to the under.

Still, our recommendations focus on neither the point spread nor the over/under. These picks were made as of odds on Wednesday afternoon; the numbers might have changed since then.

Bears to win first quarter

Chicago is scoring 2.2 points per drive in the fist quarter, almost triple that of Washington (0.7) and above the NFL average. The Commanders have also been forced to go three-and-out on more than half of their first quarter drives (57 percent), compared with a third of the time for the Bears. Using this information, and assuming those trends continue, you have two options: Take the Chicago first-quarter moneyline at -112 odds (wager $112 to win $100) or be a little more aggressive and take Chicago -1 +145.

— Neil Greenberg

Darnell Mooney receiving yards

Pick: Over 42.5 receiving yards

Here’s a look at where the Commanders rank in a few pass defense stats:

Statistic Commanders’ NFL ranking Opposing WRs average depth of target (9.7 yards) 32nd Yards per completion allowed (12.2) 29th Pass defense DVOA 29th Opponents’ dropback expected points added 26th Yards per attempt allowed (7.2) 25th

And here’s a look at how each opponent’s leading receiver, in terms of season-long receptions. has done against the Commanders

Week Receiver Statistics 1 Christian Kirk, Jaguars 6 catches, 117 yards 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions 9 catches, 116 yards, 2 touchdowns 3 DeVonta Smith, Eagles 8 catches, 169 yards, 1 touchdown 4 CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys 6 catches, 97 yards, 1 touchdown 5 Robert Woods, Titans 4 catches, 37 yards

Of the five No. 1 receivers Washington has faced, four have had big games, and Mooney is the clear No. 1 option for the Bears’ (admittedly limited) passing attack. After garnering only five targets over the season’s first two games — and the first was played in monsoon conditions — Mooney has been targeted 16 times in the three games that followed, his role increasing after Coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that his offense needed to “highlight” its skill-position players.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his best game of the season on Sunday against a Vikings defense that similarly allows its share of deep balls, completing 71.3 percent of his passes and averaging an adjusted 10.9 yards per attempt. Mooney caught only two passes, but he just needed one of them — a 39-yarder in the second quarter — to get to nearly the 43 yards he’ll need Thursday for this bet to cash. Take the Mooney over.

— Matt Bonesteel

