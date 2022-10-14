Capitals’ goaltending an encouraging bright spot amid winless start

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One silver lining from the Washington Capitals’ winless start to the season has been the play of their new goaltending tandem. One night after Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves in a 5-2 opening night loss to Boston, backup Charlie Lindgren had an impressive performance — despite the result — in Washington’s 3-2 loss Thursday to Toronto. Lindgren turned away 36 of 39 shots.

“I thought our goalie gave us a chance to win,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said after the game.

Lindgren, who signed a three-year, $3.3 million deal in the offseason, is the designated backup to Kuemper, the team’s major free agent acquisition. Lindgren didn’t draw national spotlight during the preseason, but Washington praised the 28-year-old’s training camp. Laviolette said earlier in the week that Lindgren had been “solid” and his reps at practice and in preseason games were an encouraging sign.

“I was really excited to put the jersey on and go out and play,” Lindgren said Thursday. “Obviously, it was a great environment; knew it was gonna be. Obviously disappointed to not come out with the ‘W,’ though.”

The Maple Leafs put pressure early on Lindgren, but the goalie stopped 21 of 22 shots in the first period alone. Lindgren said Toronto’s high-powered offense was throwing “everything but the kitchen sink” at him in the opening frame. However, Lindgren — who had just 29 games of NHL experience before Thursday, including five last year — handled the relentless attack well.

Before Toronto’s first goal of the night — a power play tap-in from John Tavares — Lindgren had a sequence of saves in front of the net. It looked like the Capitals’ penalty-killing unit would get away unscathed, but it couldn’t clear the puck and Lindgren couldn’t make another highlight-reel save on Tavares.

Laviolette said Washington simply “was doing enough not to win.”

Throughout the night, the Capitals’ defensive coverage ahead of Lindgren was lacking, with turnovers and holes in the defense leading to odd-man rushes and high-danger Toronto chances. The same recurring errors had appeared in Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Bruins. Kuemper had to make a handful of breakaway saves in that game as the Capitals’ transition defense wasn’t up to par, and Washington’s offense couldn’t make up for its defensive mistakes.

“I felt pretty good about my game,” Kuemper said after his Wednesday night performance. “Obviously not happy with the result. Always sucks losing the first game of the year, especially the home opener. But yeah, there was a lot of good things from everyone out there. We just got to make sure we’re ready from the start.”

Thursday, as the Capitals saw Lindgren put on a show, they also got to witness the debut of Ilya Samsonov in Toronto. Samsonov, who signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal in the offseason after the Capitals decided not to extend him a qualifying offer, made 24 saves, stifling his former team.

The Russian looked calm in the crease, his only glaring hiccup being a soft goal from Nic Dowd in the first period that put the Capitals on the board. Samsonov, a former first-round pick, never lived up to Washington’s high expectations, but has a shot to be an important piece in Toronto’s championship hopes alongside starting goalie Matt Murray.

Samsonov said he was a little emotional in the first period against Washington, but he soon settled in. The Capitals finished 0 for 5 on the power play against the Leafs. After the game, Samsonov caught up with former teammates Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in the bowels of Scotiabank Arena. Ovechkin had four shots on goal against Samsonov, but couldn’t put one past his fellow countryman. Ovechkin also had an early shot hit iron.

“Thank you, guys, thank you, defensemen, thank you, fans. I am so happy,” Samsonov told reporters after the game.

