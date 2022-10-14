Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan is halfway through its 12-game regular season. Penn State has nearly reached its midpoint. And yet it’s reasonable to wonder just how good either of these undefeated teams is — and whether their meeting Saturday at Michigan will resolve that uncertainty. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This isn’t to suggest either team is in poor shape. No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) have handled the tasks in front of them to this point. The Wolverines, by dint of their playoff appearance last season, have benefited from a perception bump from the start of the season. Penn State, by virtue of its undefeated record and being Penn State, has climbed into the top 10 nationally.

Michigan has trailed for a grand total of 12 minutes 53 seconds, all in the second quarter of a Sept. 24 defeat of Maryland. Since a seesaw opener at Purdue, the Nittany Lions played from behind for just 3 minutes 59 seconds (a 3-0 deficit at Auburn) over four games.

At the same time, Michigan’s six opponents to date are a combined 15-21 (and only 4-2 Maryland is above .500). Penn State’s five foes have mustered a 12-18 mark (with 4-2 Purdue the only one with a winning record).

There are a few things to infer about both. Michigan is probably going to hold up on the defensive end, and the Wolverines are likely to keep leaning on Blake Corum and the rushing game while putting sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy into position to make high-percentage throws.

The Nittany Lions are probably much-improved against the run like their numbers suggest, and their third-down efficiency against a suspect schedule (33.8 percent, which ranks 103rd nationally) will put an onus of making progress early in each series on offense.

Still, there’s a lot of unknowns, and the absence of high-end nonconference games doesn’t help matters. (Penn State warrants credit for going on the road to Auburn, which is in the middle of a mediocre season). And without many rigorous tests to this point, it raises questions about why Penn State committed five turnovers against Northwestern (the weather didn’t help in what turned into a 17-7 victory) and why Michigan didn’t create separation from Indiana last week until the fourth quarter.

This may turn out to be one of the games of the year. Or not. For a game with no shortage of hype in mid-October, there’s still a lot to learn about both the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions.

Rivalry reset

Almost two decades ago, the freshly expanded ACC was trying to reorient itself. A league long known as basketball first, basketball second and basketball third had started pillaging the Big East, and its upgraded 12-team configuration included four schools clearly known more for football than basketball.

On one side of the league, the ACC placed Bowden Bowl rivals Clemson and Florida State. On the other, Big East imports Miami and Virginia Tech. Those pairings figured to go a long way in deciding the league in the years to come.

(There is an argument for a couple other ACC schools of that time to be viewed as more football-leaning. Apologies to Boston College and, to a much lesser extent, Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets, after all, made Final Four trips in 1990 and 2004).

Clemson-Florida State certainly did; the two schools combined for every Atlantic Division title from 2009 and 2019 and combined for three national titles in that span. Virginia Tech did its part for a while, making five of the first seven ACC title games before fading over the last decade. The Hokies won four league titles (including 2004, when there wasn’t a league title game), which is four more than Miami has.

All of which brings things to this weekend’s schedule and the last time both series will be contested under the ACC’s divisional format. Appropriately, the significance of both rivalries appears headed in different directions.

No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) has won six consecutive meetings with Florida State (4-2, 2-2), though the Seminoles were more competitive last year (their 30-20 loss looks worse thanks to a Clemson fumble recovery for a touchdown on the game’s final play). That showing is a fine avatar for Florida State finally shaking off an extended slumber, and things appear to be progressing in Tallahassee.

While that prime-time encounter has some intrigue, Miami-Virginia Tech … does not. The Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1) have dropped three in a row. The Hokies (2-4, 1-2) have a matching three-game slide. Neither appears likely to contribute heavily to the final round of the high jinks of Coastal Chaos.

A postscript as the ACC moves into a single-division schedule model next season: Clemson-Florida State will remain an annual game. And Miami-Virginia Tech, a staple of the 1990s Big East and a rivalry that didn’t quite live up to expectations for the ACC, will end up being played twice every four years instead.

Five with the most at stake

1. Penn State. The Nittany Lions have had real road tests (Purdue and Auburn) and the benefit of an open date before visiting the Big House to play Michigan. With home games against Minnesota and Ohio State looming to close out the month, there’s going to be plenty to learn about Penn State in the next few weeks.

2. Tennessee. It’s not an entirely “nothing-to-lose” scenario for the No. 6 Volunteers (5-0, 2-0 SEC), but there’s a lot more for them to gain with No. 3 Alabama coming to town on the third Saturday in October. It’s the first time they’ll meet as unbeatens since 1989.

3. Southern California. The No. 7 Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) struggled to escape Oregon State with a victory three weeks ago in their last road trip. They’ll visit Utah (4-2, 2-1), which saw its slim playoff hopes fade away with a loss at UCLA last week. Still, the Utes have a chance to make life miserable in Salt Lake City for Southern Cal in what always lines up as one of the best games of the year in the Pac-12.

4. Michigan. As forgettable as the Wolverines’ schedule has been so far, it’s not as if things are daunting in the weeks immediately after Penn State’s visit to Ann Arbor. Next up for Michigan: Open date, Michigan State (2-4), at Rutgers (3-3) and at home against Nebraska (3-3). This is far and away the Wolverines’ sternest test until late November.

5a. Oklahoma State and 5b. TCU. A share of first place in the Big 12 is at stake as the only teams in the league with undefeated overall records meet in Fort Worth. Expect a little extra Heisman chatter for the winning quarterback — Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders or TCU’s Max Duggan.

Heisman Watch

A weekly look at the race for college football’s favorite stiff-arming statue

1. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (1,737 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs passing). Torched Michigan State for six touchdowns in a super-efficient outing and is now on pace for 48 scoring strikes in the regular season. Those numbers will play well with Heisman voters, especially if the Buckeyes remain undefeated. (Last week: 1)

2. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (1,432 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs passing; 231 yards, 3 TDs rushing). It was another solid week for Hooker as the Volunteers trounced LSU. This week’s visit from Alabama might be a make-or-break moment for Hooker’s candidacy. (LW: 2)

3. QB Caleb Williams, Southern California (1,590 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT passing; 178 yards, 3 TDs rushing). The sophomore has completed less than 52 percent of his passes in two of his last three outings. He’s good and a big part of the Trojans’ success, but not exactly the singular reason for it. (LW: 4)

4. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (1,202 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 154 yards, 3 TDs rushing). Young’s shoulder injury kept him sidelined against Texas A&M, meaning he’s missed the Crimson Tide’s last game and a half. If he’s out much longer, the chances of a back-to-back Heisman winner will fade considerably. (LW: 3)

5. QB Max Duggan, TCU (1,305 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT passing; 204 yards, 3 TDs rushing). The veteran Horned Frogs quarterback has thrown for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns and tacked on at least one rushing touchdown in back-to-back weeks against Oklahoma and Kansas and ranks second nationally in passing efficiency behind Stroud. A matchup with Oklahoma State awaits. (LW: Not ranked)

6. RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh (830 yards, 12 TDs rushing; 4 catches, 59 yards, 1 TD receiving). Rush for 320 yards and six touchdowns (as Abanikanda did against Virginia Tech), jump into at least the periphery of the Heisman conversation. He’s third nationally in rushing yards behind Chase Brown (879 yards) of Illinois and bests Brown in yards per carry (6.4 to 5.8). (LW: NR)

