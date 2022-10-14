Inside the defensive stand that sealed the Commanders’ win over the Bears

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste knew the ball was coming to his receiver; he just didn’t know which route he’d run. It was fourth and 1, game on the line, and St-Juste lined up as close as he could to Darnell Mooney, the Chicago Bears’ top wideout. It was crucial to recognize and react to Mooney’s route because the Commanders had called a cover zero blitz, which meant they were rushing everyone and leaving the defensive backs without help.

Mooney could run any quick route, St-Juste thought, though he doubted the Bears would try a fade. At 6-foot-3, he had a big advantage against the 5-foot-11 Mooney. As Mooney cut inside, St-Juste suspected a slant. But when Mooney planted his left foot and pivoted outside, St-Juste knew it was a “zigzag.” Mooney was headed for the pylon.

Because it was such a quick throw in such a small area, St-Juste never looked for the ball. He sprinted toward Mooney and hit him as the ball reached his hands. In that split-second, Mooney hung in the air, over the goal line, holding the game-winning touchdown. But St-Juste churned his legs and thrust his long right arm up between Mooney’s hands. The ball squirted free for a moment, until Mooney, falling out of bounds, reached out and snatched it again. But by then, it was too late. St-Juste had pushed him behind the goal line.

In April 2021, on the night Washington used a third-round pick on a corner from Minnesota, General Manager Martin Mayhew said one of the things that stood out about St-Juste was his 78 5/8-inch wingspan. Unlike most big corners, Mayhew said, St-Juste “uses his length very well.” Eighteen months later, on a chilly night in Chicago, St-Juste’s length looked like the difference between a win and a loss.

“Shout out to my long arms,” St-Juste said, grinning. “That's what really helped. Maybe if I had shorter arms, maybe I don’t make that play.”

Though Washington’s 12-7 win Thursday night was ugly on both sides of the ball, and though plenty of big problems remain on defense — the unit was flagged for two too-many-men-on-the-field penalties, allowed a long touchdown on one of them and nearly lost the game late — it has now improved for three weeks straight. Defenders said their resilience during a short, chaotic week proved they’re capable of continuing to ascend.

There seemed to be two keys Thursday. The first was the new combination of defensive backs. After benching cornerback William Jackson III last week — he didn’t travel with the team and was the subject of trade rumors Thursday — the Commanders moved St-Juste outside. In the nickel subpackage, Rachad Wildgoose played slot corner, and in the big nickel, Kam Curl moved from safety to slot, and Darrick Forrest played safety.

The second was defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s game plan. In film study, players said, they noticed Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled to identify coverages and to progress through multiple reads. They wanted to stop the run — Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s preference — and force him to ask Fields to throw. If they covered well even briefly, they could generate pressure and force Fields to scramble.

“You saw it in the game,” St-Juste said. “As soon as he didn't see that he had a receiver open, he would run. And that's what we wanted him to do.”

In the first half, Washington made timely plays to end red-zone threats — a deflected pass ended up in the hands of defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and the line stuffed a fourth-and-goal run at the 1-yard line — but to start the second, it got burned.

On second and nine, the Bears surprised the Commanders by going no huddle. If Washington had a play call in, some defenders hadn’t heard it by the time Fields snapped the ball and heaved it 40 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown to Dante Pettis.

“We was totally un-combobulated,” Wildgoose said.

Three possessions later, Fields got the ball back, down five at Chicago’s 38 with 1:49 left.

Initially, perhaps in part because Chicago’s offense had struggled, Del Rio was conservative and didn’t blitz. Washington allowed short passes, trading yards for clock. Then the defensive line lost focus.

On first down, defensive end James Smith-Williams came off the edge and put pressure on Fields. The quarterback looked left for an alley to escape and saw a rare hole in the pocket. Either defensive end Montez Sweat had freelanced by rushing inside or defensive tackle Daron Payne had not gone outside to secure containment.

“I just think we got a little fatigued, tried to take a shot; things happen like that,” Smith-Williams said.

Fields escaped the pocket, juked away from safety Bobby McCain, who seemed to take a poor angle in pursuit, and burst past Sweat, who was jogging. Fields ran for 39 yards until Wildgoose popped him out of bounds at the 5.

“That’s undisciplined,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “That’s where you get angry because, again, we had a chance to keep him; we’d done a pretty good job with a lot of the rush lanes. And for whatever reason, we got a little undisciplined at the end. And it cost us.”

Chaos ensued. Allen limped off with an injury. The Bears lined up. Washington had 10 defenders on the field, two of whom were trying to call timeout, and a blunder on the sideline as backup defensive tackles John Ridgeway and Daniel Wise started in and then both stopped. The Commanders got lucky — Fields couldn’t find an open receiver and ran out of bounds — and Wise grew furious on the sideline, punching himself in the helmet.

“S--- doesn't happen how you want it sometimes,” Ridgeway said, chuckling.

The next play, Smith-Williams batted down a pass, and on the next one, Fields threw to the back right corner of the end zone as Pettis and Forrest jostled for position. Pettis couldn’t hang onto the ball, and the referee didn’t throw a flag. As Forrest lay on the ground, the wind knocked out of him, the crowd at Soldier Field protested the lack of a pass-interference call.

“It was a PI that we didn't get. Simple,” Fields told reporters.

“We were battling for position for the ball, so I feel like it was a great no-call,” Forrest said.

In the locker room after St-Juste’s stop, the tackles looked sore and spent from chasing Fields. Linebacker Cole Holcomb moved slowly because he’d started cramping in the second quarter and played through it. McCain, the safety, jokingly scolded Forrest for accidentally hitting him when he’d had an interception in his hands just before halftime.

Earlier this season, that missed play might’ve been tragic, the difference between a win and a loss. But for one night, at least, it earned laughs.

