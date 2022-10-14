Commanders find some rushing success, don’t want to get carried away

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders drafted Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round to add a new skill-set and another potential playmaker to their running backs room. Coach Ron Rivera, who often cites his days in Carolina, envisioned creating a rushing tandem similar to the ones he had with the Panthers. And Robinson, with his power and downhill-running style, was a nice counter to Antonio Gibson’s elusiveness and pass-catching, and J.D. McKissic’s versatility on third downs.

In Robinson, the Commanders soon realized they had another potential starter, a label that has become somewhat of a misnomer in today’s NFL, where third-stringers can “start” if the game-plan calls for a certain opening package. Since Robinson’s return from the non-football injury list, the team is beginning to learn how to maximize the value of their rushers.

In Thursday night’s win over the Chicago Bears, Robinson got his first NFL start and touchdown. But Gibson, a former college receiver who topped 1,000 rushing yards last season, didn’t get his first offensive snap until the second quarter and didn’t take a handoff until the third.

That was when the Commanders found a way to use both in a mutually beneficial way. The 13-play, 65-yard scoring drive was the Commanders’ longest of the game and their most balanced use of their rushers.

“We got a little bit away from Antonio, which again, that’s something that I’m going to put on us as coaches because I’ve talked with the offensive guys about this,” Rivera said. “But when we brought Antonio in the second series … we saw a change-of-pace guy come in and how that became a couple of explosives.”

In the first half, with Robinson carrying the load on the ground, Washington averaged just 4.4 yards per carry. But in that third-quarter series, Washington mixed in Gibson in both the run and pass games to stretch the field and open up new lanes. He and Robinson combined to average 7.4 yards on five carries in that series, and totaled four first downs.

It started with the second play of the drive: Gibson broke loose on a run off the left tackle, collecting 18 yards, thanks to a block from rookie tight end Cole Turner. Then Washington moved Gibson out in space for an eight-yard catch to the right, had him run off the right tackle for three yards, and then switched him back to the left side for a nine-yard run and five-yard catch on a screen.

Robinson followed with two short runs to the left to convert a first down and get Washington to the Bears’ 10-yard line.

Although Washington had to settle for a field goal by Joey Slye, it came away with a blueprint for the future.

“That’s where we got to get to, is now all of a sudden they go from getting this guy between the tackles, to now we’re getting this guy … around the end, we’re getting this guy out into the routes,” Rivera said. “Then you come back and you pound a little bit more and now all of a sudden it’s a little softer, and those two-, three-, four- or five-yard runs now become five-, six-, seven-, eight-yard runs. That’s what we’ve got to find.”

Injury updates

Carson Wentz entered Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury and left because of an additional hand injury.

“It’s a little sore, but I think I’ll be all right,” he said postgame. “I hit it on a helmet, I don’t know what it was, second quarter maybe. And the chilly conditions didn’t necessarily help the jammed fingers. But it was all right. I was doing all right.”

Wentz repeatedly tried to shake off the pain and ultimately played through any discomfort. Rivera said the quarterback was set to visit with the team physician Friday afternoon for clarity on his injuries.

Chase Young nearing return?

Chase Young could make his return to the field soon. Washington’s standout defensive end has been on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from the ACL injury he suffered last November.

The Commanders has fulfilled his requisite four weeks on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Once the team designates him to return to practice, it will have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Rivera said all of that will be dependent on Young’s next appointment with Dr. James Andrews.

“I know he still has to see Dr. Andrews one more time, and once that happens, then we’ll know for sure when we can start his clock,” Rivera said. “I think it’s going to happen early, coming up, so I don’t know if this week is doable yet. But if it is doable, what we’ll do is we’ll start his clock and get him out on the field a lot like what we did with [Brian Robinson]. But I won’t know until that appointment.”

