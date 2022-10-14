Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To hear Geno Smith tell it, anyone surprised by his stellar performance thus far this season has simply “never watched me throw.” In fairness to the majority of the football world — which, it seems safe to say, was not expecting this from the Seattle Seahawks quarterback — there hasn’t been much to watch, given that Smith rarely left the bench over the previous seven seasons.

Through five games in 2022, however, Smith has been a revelation. The ninth-year veteran sits at or near the top of the NFL in a slew of traditional and advanced metrics, and while the defensively struggling Seahawks have won just twice, they have defied predictions that their supposedly dreadful, post-Russell Wilson quarterbacking situation would help make them one of the worst teams in the NFL.

“Geno can throw everything. He can throw it all, and we’ve always seen that,” Seattle Coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday, a day after Smith completed 16 of 25 passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 39-32 loss on the road to the New Orleans Saints. “He’s always had a marvelous range of [ability], through the motions and what he can do with the football. But it’s really exciting to see it happen in the game, so naturally and so comfortably for him.”

Smith appears to be improving as the season goes along, which could make sense for a quarterback who made just two starts between 2015 and 2020 before filling in three times last season for an injured Wilson. After a hot first half in Week 1 against Wilson’s Denver Broncos, Smith cooled off and then labored to do much beyond completing short passes in a Week 2 loss at the San Francisco 49ers. However, he has helped the Seahawks score 103 points over their past three games, including 48 in a Week 4 shootout win over the host Detroit Lions.

Along the way, Smith has accounted for the seventh- and eighth-most improbable completions this season, per the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, including a touchdown strike last week to wide receiver Tyler Lockett he somehow fit between three Saints defenders 50 yards downfield.

Heading into a Week 6 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Smith can boast these NFL-wide rankings among qualified quarterbacks:

First in completion percentage (75.2)

First in passer rating (113.1)

Third in yards per attempt (8.3)

Fourth in QBR (74.8)

Sixth in touchdown percentage (5.7)

Seventh in interception percentage (1.3)

The advanced statistics tell a similar tale. Smith has by far the highest mark in completion percentage over expectation — 9.6, per Next Gen Stats — with the Saints’ Andy Dalton next at 6.5, followed by New Orleans’s Jameis Winston at 5.2 and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts at 2.7.

Smith is also first by a wide margin in passing grade at Pro Football Focus, which dissects film of every play of every game. The 32-year-old veteran has a mark of 87.9, while the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is next at 82.2 and Hurts is third at 81.4.

Per the football-analytics-focused website rbsdm.com, Smith’s composite score in completion percentage over expectation and expected points added per play (0.189) is third overall, behind two names most would expect to see pacing the league: Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills (0.196) and Mahomes (0.193).

“Regardless of whether you’re looking at the numbers or the film,” said Ben Baldwin, a co-creator of rbsdm.com, “at least for five games of the 2022 season, they’re going to tell you the same thing, which is that Geno Smith has been playing very well so far.”

Geno Smith (but also Jacoby Brissett) pic.twitter.com/r1uI7rXAzS — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 11, 2022

Also a contributor to the Athletic, Baldwin acknowledged in a recent phone interview that he is among those “very surprised at how this has gone so far.”

Baldwin had been of the opinion that the team should have kept Wilson and, if anything, gotten rid of Carroll. Instead, the septuagenarian coach won what had appeared to be a long-running power struggle with the quarterback, and Wilson was traded in March to the Broncos for a massive package of draft picks and players including quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Expected to flourish in Denver after being freed from Carroll’s supposed run-first mentality, Wilson has instead gotten off to a horrendous start playing for first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has taken heaps of criticism in his own right. Rated 3oth in passing by Pro Football Focus among quarterbacks with at least 40 drop-backs, Wilson is 26th in QBR for a Broncos squad that has scored just six total touchdowns — or four fewer than Smith has racked up with his arm and legs.

“Whatever combination of factors have brought down his play,” Baldwin said of Wilson, “it seems like the Seahawks have gone from everyone — including me — saying, ‘What are you doing, trading your franchise quarterback?’ to, ‘Wow, maybe they really did get rid of Russell Wilson at the perfect time.’ ”

Of course, it is one thing to cash out on an aging star, and quite another to expect big things from his much-traveled backup. Smith’s career 75.7 passer rating and 13-21 record heading into 2022 did not augur well, and he hadn’t been a regular starter since 2014, his second season with the New York Jets after they made him a second-round draft pick out of West Virginia the year before.

Smith flashed some promise with New York, including a league-leading five game-winning drives as a rookie, and he was set to continue his progress as a third-year starter in 2015 when he was punched in the face by teammate I.K. Enemkpali in the Jets’ locker room. The August assault, reportedly over a dispute involving a missed appearance at a football camp run by the linebacker, left Smith with a jaw broken in two places. It also allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to ascend the Jets’ depth chart, and after he played well that season, Fitzpatrick kept the starting job in 2016 while Smith served as his backup.

As great as his two touchdown throws to Tyler Lockett were, this throw from Geno Smith to Noah Fant jumps out as my favorite from Sunday.



Rolling out to his left, throwing off platform, and makes a perfect throw just over the hands of defender for 32 yards. pic.twitter.com/dSNkPqybEW — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 11, 2022

Let go by the Jets in 2017, Smith played sparingly during stints with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before latching on with Seattle in 2019 to serve as Wilson’s backup.

Wilson had been an ironman, never missing a start from his 2012 rookie season through 2020, but a finger injury last year gave Smith the chance to start three straight games. In retrospect, his efficient play over that stretch — a 70.5 percent completion percentage with five total touchdowns, no interceptions and a 108.4 passer rating — foreshadowed his 2022 breakout, but Carroll still had Smith earn the starting spot in a training camp battle with Lock.

Given that the 25-year-old Lock was part of the trade return for Wilson and could be more easily theorized to have his best football still in front of him, it was no sure thing that Smith would hold him off for long. But Carroll gave Smith a major vote of confidence after the low-scoring loss to the 49ers.

“He’s clearly in command of [the offense], poised, and we need to not hold back at all,” Carroll said then of Smith. “I kind of implied that we could have thrown the football more with the opportunities that we had, and with the trust that we have in him, we need to do that.”

The Seahawks have actually been throwing the ball more frequently on early downs in neutral situations than they ever did with Wilson, apart from a short-lived stretch in 2020 when Carroll allowed the “Let Russ cook” movement to flourish before a spate of turnovers changed the coach’s mind.

Noting that it is “easy to pass a lot when your passing game is doing extremely well,” Baldwin said, “What will be telling is if Geno ever does have some kind of slump this year … will the Seahawks continue to throw the ball at a high rate, or will they start leaning on the run more?”

For the time being, Carroll has left little doubt about his faith in Smith to execute the offense.

“Geno has really taken advantage of understanding the system and working well with every aspect of it,” the coach said Monday, “from the checks, from the control of the line of scrimmage to what he is doing in the throwing game and, of course, he is contributing in the run game as well.”

That praise came a week after Carroll said of Smith following the win over the Lions: “I don’t know how you could do a whole lot more, play a whole lot better than that. I’m just thrilled for him and for our guys that he’s had this kind of early success to jump-start this season and show us that we can play really good football with him at the helm.

“He’s just been so rock steady throughout this whole process.”

