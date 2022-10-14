Top-ranked Good Counsel somehow just got more dominant

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the third play of Antonio Avery’s season, the Good Counsel defensive end sprinted past the Gonzaga offensive lineman unfortunate enough to draw Avery as an assignment Friday night. As Avery closed on Gonzaga quarterback Aidan Conrath, Conrath took a quick glance at Avery and threw the ball away. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No. 1 Good Counsel, perhaps the D.C. area’s most dominant team this fall, is poised to become an even fiercer force with the senior back on the field. Avery, arguably Good Counsel’s top returning player from last season, made his season debut after he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee in January.

With Avery back, the Falcons stymied the Eagles in Olney, 24-7, to begin Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.

“Without me, we were a great team,” the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Avery said. “With me, we’re putting all the pieces together of the puzzle. I feel like we’re going to be even better.”

In January, Avery fell to the court during a Good Counsel basketball practice after colliding with a teammate. Avery heard a pop, and as he realized the severity of his injury, he began to think about the football games he would miss in his senior year.

“That would be scary for everybody,” said Avery, who underwent surgery in February.

Avery was coming off a junior season in which he was named first-team all-WCAC and second-team All-Met after starring as a defensive lineman, quarterback and tight end.

Avery, a four-star prospect, remained busy with college recruitment after his injury and committed to the University of Mississippi in July. He was diligent about staying ahead with his physical therapy.

When the season began in August, Good Counsel proved its prowess. The Falcons beat Louisiana powerhouse Catholic in September and dominated other nationally relevant programs. While sidelined, Avery taught teammates pass rushing maneuvers during film sessions.

About two weeks ago, Avery’s doctor at MedStar Health in Baltimore cleared him to return to practice. He joined a roster featuring nine other three- or four-star recruits.

Against Gonzaga (4-4), Avery’s first tackle came in the second quarter’s final minute, when he stuffed a run up the middle. Good Counsel sealed its victory behind quarterback Frankie Weaver’s two touchdown passes,

Gonzaga didn’t score until the game’s final seconds.

“He’s another dominant force,” linebacker Aaron Chiles said. “He’s just another person opponents have to game-plan for. He really makes my job and the other linebackers’ job easier. He’s just a beast.”

