Madison, its slow start in rear-view mirror, handles No. 19 Centreville

Madison had experienced this story before. A halftime deficit. A raging third-quarter comeback, followed by a less-than-perfect fourth quarter to give its opponent hope. And in the game’s final moments, an onside kick bouncing toward its waiting arms. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In its season-opening loss to No. 12 Stone Bridge, that unpredictable bounce favored its opponent. This time, the ball fell into the hands of Warhawks senior tight end Nolan Wilbricht, who cradled it on the ground as teammates piled on top of him. The handiwork closed out a 21-18 victory over No. 19 Centreville in Vienna.

For the Warhawks (4-3) the win served as a balm, their fourth straight after an 0-3 start that raised the specter of missing the playoffs just a year after they advanced to the Class 6 title game.

“Our special teams coach always tells us it’s going to come down to the hands team,” senior running back Angelo Jreige said. “This time, we got it.”

Though Madison trots out a senior-heavy team, few of its elder statesmen played a significant role during last year’s 13-2 campaign, and it showed during this year’s early-season slate. Players were quick to point fingers. The intensity of last year’s practices evaporated in drills, players said. During the players-only meeting that followed its third defeat, senior Marcus Young, who tore his Achilles’ in the season opener, told his teammates they took the season for granted. Young said the meeting turned around the Warhawks’ season.

“By the end of it everyone was crying, including me,” Young said. “We’ve taken a different approach, being more uplifting. The way we were approaching it wasn’t working.”

The Warhawks’ defense featured the same communication and physicality that lifted it to the top of the Concorde District in 2021. A pair of big plays — Centreville (5-2) struck first with a 70-plus yard score at the start of the second quarter, then Madison answered with one of its own a short while later — accounted for almost all of Friday’s first-half offense. A field goal gave the Wildcats a 10-7 advantage at the break.

A deficit such as that might have sunk the early-season Warhawks. Not now.

“We just executed,” senior defensive end Eric Anderson said. “I’m so proud of this team.”

A pair of touchdowns to open the second half gave Madison a 21-10 advantage, which would hold until Centreville senior running back Isaiah Ragland — responsible, along with senior receiver Thomas McCoy, for a majority of the Wildcats’ offense — scored on a short run with three minutes remaining. After recovering the onside kick, two first downs sealed the win for Madison.

Multiple players let out a rallying cry with Centreville still in earshot.

“We run the Concorde!” they shouted.

