Northern continues undefeated title defense with win over Huntingtown

For Northern football coach Rich Holzer, the reminders of just how sweet last season was are nearly constant. “I’ve seen people walking around the local Walmart wearing state championship T-shirts,” Holzer said. “They tell me their son or daughter graduated from the school 10 years ago.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But for Holzer’s players, last year’s Maryland 3A title — the first in program history — can loom as a mixed blessing. Very few teams in the area are backed by that level of excitement and support. But playing a full season under a shadow that large and bar that high can be daunting, especially when you have just two returning starters on each side of the ball.

And yet, the No. 11 Patriots keep finding a way to make it work. Northern looked every bit like a defending state champion Friday night, holding off Southern Maryland Athletic Conference rival Huntingtown, 13-6, in Owings to go to 7-0.

“It’s a completely different team. Last year we had a lot of kids who had played together since they were 7 years old,” Holzer said. “This year’s crew is made up of some transfers and some new kids and things like that. … It’s been really, really impressive the way they’ve gelled together and picked up where the previous crew left off.”

Senior quarterback Todd Lattimore Jr. might best exemplify his team’s ability to take up the torch. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior played defensive end last year in addition to his backup quarterback duties. This fall, handed the reigns of the run-and-shoot style offense that propelled the Patriots to a state title, Lattimore has maintained the team’s firepower by throwing for 15 touchdowns in six games.

“Things are clicking, everything’s working and now we’re 7-0,” Lattimore said. “We’re just having fun every week.”

Lattimore added another touchdown pass against the Hurricanes and his team’s defense mostly handled the rest.

The Patriots got off to a rocky start, as Lattimore threw two first-half interceptions. But momentum shifted just before half thanks to Northern defensive end Dylan Davis. With Huntingtown (3-4) just four yards from going up by two touchdowns, Davis nabbed an interception at the line of scrimmage and returned it 71 yards to set up a 25-yard touchdown pass from Lattimore to sophomore Miles Halbert.

“I saw the quarterback’s eyes the whole play,” Davis said. “I put my hands up and it was right in the bread basket.”

Northern extended its lead in the third quarter with interceptions on Huntingtown’s first two drives of the second half. Each interception led to a short field goal by junior Tyler Potts.

“The first goal of the year is beat [Huntingtown],” Davis said. “We grew up playing pee-wee on the same team as most of those kids so it has to be the biggest game of the year for us.”

