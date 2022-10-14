Wizards, still working on their chemistry, fall in final preseason tuneup

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The Washington Wizards hobbled into Madison Square Garden for a 105-89 loss Friday missing three key rotation players for the second straight game. This time, to change things up, it was Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) who joined Deni Avdija (left groin strain) and Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain) on the inactive list.

Bradley Beal returned to play his second game of the preseason after he missed Monday’s bout in Charlotte with what he said was strep throat and sitting out the second of the Japan games for rest.

With the dearth of significant players, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said one main focus of the team’s final tuneup was starting to work Beal back into peak conditioning and basketball rhythm without pushing him too much. He played 30 minutes and had 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting, five rebounds and five assists.

Advertisement

“I was okay,” Beal said. “Wind-wise, I was able to overcome it.”

Rui Hachimura was the Wizards’ standout player with 20 points and eight rebounds off the bench in yet another aggressive showing.

Unseld coyly declined to answer whether he will continue to bring Hachimura off the bench when the Wizards begin the regular season Wednesday in Indianapolis. Hachimura said his aggression is in part a result of his being more comfortable as he enters his fourth year.

“Sometimes I just think too much and stop being aggressive. I always had [this side of my game]; now I’m just showing it. I’m more comfortable with this team, playing with Brad, [Kyle Kuzma], KP and the other guys. . . . My level’s getting higher, that’s all it is,” Hachimura said. “I’ve been doing this since I got drafted. It’s nothing crazy. I’ve just been trying to show what I can do and how I can fit on this team.”

Advertisement

Here’s what else to know from the Wizards’ loss:

Injury updates

Avdija provided some details this week on the injury that has sidelined him for nearly all of training camp. The 21-year-old suffered a groin injury early this summer, then exacerbated the strain while playing EuroBasket for the Israeli national team.

“I played on pills with the national team to kill the pain, and at the end of the championship, I was barely walking,” Avdija said.

He played five-on-five for the first time Thursday and was a full participant in the team’s shoot-around ahead of the Knicks game Friday. Although Avdija did not play in New York, Unseld expects him to be available for Wednesday’s season opener.

Porzingis, who sprained his left ankle in Charlotte on Monday, may also be available Wednesday. Unseld said the decision not to play the Latvian on his old home court was precautionary as he continues to recover.

Advertisement

“He’s progressed. He’s pretty much able to do everything,” Unseld said. “There’s still a little discomfort but nothing that would prohibit him from playing in a regular season game.”

Three guard lineup

Washington will be able to deploy plenty of small lineups with the number of complementary guards it will have around Beal. He and new additions Delon Wright and Will Barton played alongside Hachimura and either Taj Gibson or Daniel Gafford for a good stretch of the third quarter.

The group moved the ball quite well as expected and created more opportunities than it seemed on paper because of the Wizards’ subpar shooting — they shot 37.9 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three. Wright was solid, hitting 3 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc and playing standout individual defense. The 30-year-old could prove to be an excellent pickup for Washington with his ability to slow some of the league’s more accomplished point guards.

Poor start in the post

Rebounding machine Mitchell Robinson still has the Wizards’ number. He had three big offensive boards in the first six minutes and prompted Unseld to sub Gafford for third-string veteran Gibson halfway through the first quarter.

Advertisement

The Knicks had 19 offensive rebounds as Washington’s transition defense and rim protection — especially without Porzingis lurking down low — continued to underwhelm. Robinson scored an easy 20 points. Nine of his 12 rebounds were on the offensive glass.

Gibson returns

If Gibson isn’t the biggest deterrent at the rim, he should at least be a competent veteran big to fill in spot minutes at center this season (in addition to the off-court wisdom Unseld said the 37-year-old provides). Perhaps he was spurred by the warm welcome he received from the crowd at the Garden in his first return since he left the Knicks this past summer, but Gibson skillfully facilitated ball movement around the lane and had nice streaks of productivity on offense.

The New York native had a particularly fun moment early in which he whipped the ball around to create an open three for himself. It didn’t fall, but he stripped Derrick Rose in transition, then hit a layup.

GiftOutline Gift Article