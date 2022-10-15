Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper had done nothing Saturday afternoon by the time he walked to the plate in the sixth inning. Not at the plate, where he had struck out twice and popped to center in three at-bats. Not in the field, where he no longer appears because he is the Philadelphia Phillies’ designated hitter.

The chants came anyway.

“MVP! MVP! MVP!”

That is Harper’s status in this ravenous sports town — the most valuable player and most prominent character on a Phillies team that, in the span of a little more than a week, has morphed into a postseason problem for anyone it comes up against. That’s partly because of Harper’s talent, which remains enormous and will now be on display deeper than it ever has been in October — in the National League Championship Series.

The Phillies, who pounded the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves out of the postseason with an 8-3 victory in Game 4 of this division series Saturday, haven’t been this far since 2010. Harper hasn’t been here — ever. That forges a connection between those who are trying to reach new territory and those who are pushing behind them.

Advertisement

“Being able to come into a town that I feel like I’m with them, I feel like they’re with us each day,” Harper said. “I feel like I’m hand-in-hand with them and vice versa. When you want to play hard, when you want to be in a city, when you want to be a factor in a city, that’s all they want to see. They just want you to play hard. That’s it. They want you to go out there and bust your ass each day. No excuses, good or bad. They don’t care. They just want you to keep doing it.”

If he keeps doing what he’s doing, there are no limits on the Phillies’ October possibilities. Harper’s contributions in the clincher were a run-scoring single in that sixth-inning at-bat, then an opposite-field, solo homer in the eighth that finished the scoring — plays that were overshadowed by Brandon Marsh’s three-run bomb in the second and an unlikely inside-the-park homer by catcher J.T. Realmuto in the third.

But Harper’s contributions thus far in the postseason — a two-game, first-round sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals and the four games of this division series — are unmatched: a .435 batting average, a .480 on-base percentage and a .957 slugging percentage (good for an insane 1.437 on-base-plus-slugging percentage) with three doubles, three homers and six RBI.

All of this came after he was limited to 99 games in the regular season because of a broken thumb. In 35 games after he returned from a two-month absence, he hit .227 with a .676 OPS and just three homers. He wasn’t who he normally is. He is now.

Advertisement

“Honestly, coming back from the broken thumb took him some time,” said Kevin Long, Harper’s hitting coach for his final season in Washington who’s in his first year with the Phillies now. “He’s right back to where he was.”

Where he was: the reigning NL MVP. Where can he go this October? Wherever he wants.

“He can take over series,” Long said. “We saw that. Right in the middle of our lineup, guys on base, not on base — it didn’t matter. It was just squaring up ball after ball after ball. There’s a reason why he’s been the MVP — twice. And we saw it on display in full force in this series.”

Now we’ll see it in uncharted territory. The stands at Citizens Bank Park are still dotted with the jerseys of yesteryear — Schmidt and Carlton, Utley and Halladay. That’s what happens when five straight postseason appearances feel as though they came a decade ago because … well, because they came a decade ago. The accomplishments of those old heroes seem even richer, more meaningful, because they’re at least relatively distant. An entire town remembers how hard it is to get to this point — and then win once here.

Advertisement

That was Harper’s world. He doesn’t need reminding because it’s no longer pertinent, but his Octobers past were either haunted or vacant. Four times as a Washington National, his team won the NL East. Four times, it lost in the division series — each in its own implausible, painful-to-relive-it way.

Harper had his moments in those games — a homer in Game 5 in 2012 off Adam Wainwright that helped build a 6-0 lead over St. Louis; a blast off Hunter Strickland in Game 4 in 2014 that pulled the Nats back even with San Francisco in a must-win game; a shot off Carl Edwards Jr. that sparked a five-run eighth inning in Game 2 in 2017 that pulled the Nats even in the series with the Chicago Cubs.

But in those four series, Harper not only never took over — he didn’t present a reasonable version of himself. In seven seasons with Washington, he hit .279 with a .388 on-base percentage and a .512 slugging percentage, good for a .900 OPS. (The average OPS during those years ranged from .700 to .750.) In those 19 postseason games, Harper was reduced to a slash line of .211/.315/.487 — an .801 OPS.

Advertisement

So he needed this scene Saturday — the electricity in the stands and his responsibility for creating it being something of a chicken-and-the-egg question.

“He’s a better hitter now,” Long said. “When I had him in Washington, he was too up and down. And now he’s way more consistent.”

He was the rookie of the year as a 19-year-old, when he was a catalyst for the Nats’ first division champion squad. He won his first MVP award three seasons later, a campaign that still represents his high-water marks in runs, homers, average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.

Better? His 30th birthday is Sunday. The days when he anonymously jumped into softball games on the National Mall seem more distant with every at-bat, every Philly chant of “MVP!”

“I just think I’m older, right?” Harper said in a quiet hallway deep beneath the stands. “Just more developed. I think it’s a mind-set, a mentality, a maturity. It’s all of it. Just understanding who I am better and what I need to do.”

What he needed to do Saturday was celebrate a moment he had never experienced, which he did by bouncing on the edge of the group hug at the mound with his teammates, then returning to the field afterward to join his wife, his 3-year-old son and his daughter, nearly 2.

A 13-year, $330 million contract ties him to this city for the rest of his career. That’s fine, even great. But it would mean more if that tie involved more of the kind of wins he experienced Saturday.

Advertisement

“When I think back in 2015, ’16, ’17, ’18 all the way through, Jayson Werth said, ‘There’s nothing like Philly when it’s winning,’ ” Harper said, citing his old mentor with the Nats who won a title with the Phillies.

Philly is winning now. Bryce Harper is a big reason for that.

“We’re saying right now, ‘There’s eight more,’ ” Harper said. “That’s our big thing right now.”

Eight more wins, and his tie to this town would be forever unbreakable.

GiftOutline Gift Article