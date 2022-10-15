Capitals find the win column with a 3-1 victory over the Canadiens

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amid their lackluster start, the Washington Capitals are trying to build a sustainable foundation. Saturday night, everything began to click. The Capitals, who lost their first two games vs. Boston and at Toronto, shuffled their lines, cranked up the intensity and came away with a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena to close a challenging first week of the season.

Washington (1-2-0) fell behind in the second period but shook off its slow start this time and led by two by the time the period ended. The Canadiens (1-2-0) had no answer in the third; Washington prevailed behind a 21-save night from Darcy Kuemper, who notched his first win in a Capitals sweater.

“We’re not here to play the game; we’re here to win the game,” Coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday morning. “So when the first two games don’t go the way you want, yeah, the urgency cranks up.”

Montreal was coming off a 3-0 loss at Detroit on Friday night. The youthful Canadiens’ speed was evident throughout, but Washington managed to avoid its first 0-3-0 start since the 2012-13 season. It will try to keep its momentum going Monday night against visiting Vancouver.

Washington’s comeback started with Conor Sheary, who notched his second goal of the season to tie the score at 1 with 10:58 left in the second. Sheary went to the top of the crease and redirected a pass from defenseman Nick Jensen past Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault (26 saves).

Anthony Mantha scored with a wrister from the right faceoff circle less than three minutes later to put the Capitals ahead. It was his second goal as well.

T.J. Oshie capped the three-goal middle frame with a power-play goal in front at 15:20, Washington’s first with the man advantage this season and Oshie’s first on the campaign.

Washington generated plenty of high-danger opportunities in the first period, but the teams went into the first intermission in a scoreless tie. Alex Ovechkin nearly scored goal No. 781 with six minutes left in the first, but Montreal successfully challenged that the play was offside. Aliaksei Protas entered the zone early.

Nick Suzuki gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 2:01 of the second period, his wraparound goal going through the legs of Kuemper. The veteran goalie would not be beaten again.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Lineup shuffle

Laviolette shook up his line combinations, elevating Dylan Strome to the top group with Ovechkin and Connor Brown. Evgeny Kuznetsov slid to the second line with Mantha and Oshie.

Laviolette said he was looking to generate more offense after 5-2 and 3-2 losses to open the season. Strome had good chemistry with Brown in the preseason, and Laviolette hoped to replicate that against the Canadiens. They nearly connected on an odd-man rush early, but Strome couldn’t get to Brown’s nifty pass in time.

“In certain areas, we’re doing enough to shoot ourselves in the foot, and sometimes you cover that by scoring more goals than the opposition — and we haven’t been able to do that,” Laviolette said. “So we’re trying to fix the things that have been hurting us a little bit and see if we can’t take down the goals against a little bit, but we need to create more as well.”

Laviolette also noted that while he did not change the defense pairings, the “defensemen can play better, so they don’t get a pass, either.”

Power-play changes

For similar reasons, the Capitals decided to change their power-play personnel after a disastrous 0-for-9 start. Kuznetsov was demoted to the second unit; Marcus Johansson was elevated to the first.

Washington went 1 for 2 against Montreal and now is 1 for 11 on the season.

Fourth line shines

The Capitals’ fourth line — Sheary, Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway — has three of Washington’s first seven goals. The line is usually known for its defensive prowess, but its offensive abilities have been in the spotlight lately.

“They do an excellent job of moving the puck,” Laviolette said. “They get it out of our end, they get it through the neutral zone, and they get it into the offensive zone. And through their work ethic and through an identity that they create out on the ice, they’re able to create offense and create opportunity — and with that they were able to capitalize on it.”

