Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger on throwing hand

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz fractured a finger on his throwing hand in Thursday’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears and is expected to see a specialist in Los Angeles on Monday to determine the next steps, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Wentz suffered the injury late in the second quarter, just before the two-minute warning. On second and five, he targeted receiver Cam Sims in the flat but as he released the ball, Wentz’s fingers were bent backward by defensive tackle Justin Jones, who grazed the quarterback’s hand while attempting to bat the pass.

How Wentz hurt his hand … pic.twitter.com/sDcY7Y4Aam — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022

After the contact, Wentz bent over and shook his hand furiously, clearly in discomfort. He did so repeatedly throughout the remainder of the game, but played its entirety without tape or a splint around his fingers. Wentz finished 12 of 22 for 99 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions and a 66.3 passer rating. He also took three sacks to reclaim the league lead with 23 on this season.

“It’s a little sore. But I think I’ll be all right,” Wentz said afterward. “ … The chilly conditions didn’t necessarily help the jammed fingers. But it was all right. I was doing all right.”

Wentz had landed on the injury report the week prior because of a right shoulder injury that was later reported to be a strained biceps tendon. He insinuated at the time that the shoulder injury was minor, and he continued to practice ahead of Thursday’s game.

His Monday appointment will determine the severity and necessary recovery for Wentz. Should he have to miss time, Taylor Heinicke will take over at quarterback, a scenario all too familiar to Washington.

Heinicke took over for Alex Smith in Washington’s wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2021, then became the fill-in starter when Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a season-ending hip injury in last year’s opener.

Heinicke arrived in Washington less than two years ago to be the team’s emergency quarterback during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, essentially serving as an insurance policy in case of an outbreak. An undrafted quarterback out of Old Dominion, Heinicke played for offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Minnesota, when Turner was the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach, and again in Carolina with the Panthers. Though he lacked starting experience, he was familiar with Washington’s system and much of its coaching staff.

In 2021, in taking over for Fitzpatrick, Heinicke led the Commanders to a 7-8 record as a starter and became a fan favorite for his gritty play and, especially, his pylon-dive touchdowns.

