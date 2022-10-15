Old Dominion (winner)

The Monarchs waited until they couldn’t afford to lose a game before things turned around last season, transforming from a 1-6 team to one that earned its way into the postseason.

The 2022 revival started a little bit earlier — and without a huge hole — as Blake Watson ran for 256 yards and two scores in a 49-21 victory at previously undefeated Coastal Carolina.

Old Dominion (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) already had a memorable showing to its name, an opening-week defeat of Virginia Tech. That the Hokies are in the midst of probably their worst season in at least three decades hardly matters.