And about that Sooner defense … it’s best not to discuss it too much. Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) fixed one side of the ball after its embarrassing Red River Whatchamacallit showing, piling up 701 yards and averaging 7 yards a play.
Yes, Oklahoma ran 100 plays. That’s one way to hide a defense.
It was already clear this isn’t a vintage Sooners team, and its defense probably won’t get solved this year. But Saturday demonstrated Oklahoma still has the capability of hanging half a hundred, and that means they shouldn’t be entirely counted out moving forward.
Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum (winners)
The Michigan running backs trampled Penn State, combining for 339 yards and four touchdowns as the No. 5 Wolverines created separation in the second half of a 41-17 rout of the No. 10 Nittany Lions.
Corum, the starter, had 166 yards and two scores on 28 carries. Edwards, a backup for Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) but a rusher more than capable of taking a heavy load, amassed 173 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. His 67-yard gallop in the third quarter began a 25-0 run to end the game.
On this particular afternoon at the Big House, there was plenty of work to go around.
It was a humbling day for the Nittany Lions’ defense. In its first five games, Penn State allowed 398 rushing yards and entered the week fifth in the country against the run. Michigan rolled up 418 yards on the ground to clearly demonstrate which of the two is a greater threat to Ohio State in the Big Ten East this season.
Illinois (winner)
Speaking of teams with unrelenting rushing games, the No. 24 Illini dispatched Minnesota, 26-14, on the strength of another monster day from Chase Brown.
The veteran running back is a true throwback — not just for his yardage but his workload. Brown had 41 carries for 180 yards as Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) got postseason eligible with five games to spare and added the Golden Gophers to a list of Big Ten West victims that already includes Iowa and Wisconsin.
For those keeping count at home, that’s half the division. And it’s not as if the remaining schedule is overly daunting, either. The Illini visit Nebraska after a bye week, then meet Michigan State and Purdue at home before closing at Michigan and Northwestern.
Somebody has to win the Big Ten West. Why not a Bret Bielema-coached team that mimics the way Wisconsin and Iowa have had success on that side of the league, both with a ground-and-pound rushing attack and a defense that’s yielded just 62 points through seven games?
Minnesota (loser)
October has not been kind to the Golden Gophers. After a 4-0 start, they lost at home to Purdue while playing without star running back Mohamed Ibrahim.
Ibrahim was back Saturday, and he did what he normally does, piling up 127 yards in a 26-14 loss to Illinois. But the rest of Minnesota’s offense was nonexistent, and the Gophers’ 180 total yards was the fewest by a school from the Football Bowl Subdivision against the Illini since at least 2000.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan struggled before leaving in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head. With just 24 total points in its last two games, Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) needs to solve its problems on offense if it is to climb back into a Big Ten West race that seemed certain to include it just a few weeks ago.
Old Dominion (winner)
The Monarchs waited until they couldn’t afford to lose a game before things turned around last season, transforming from a 1-6 team to one that earned its way into the postseason.
The 2022 revival started a little bit earlier — and without a huge hole — as Blake Watson ran for 256 yards and two scores in a 49-21 victory at previously undefeated Coastal Carolina.
Old Dominion (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) already had a memorable showing to its name, an opening-week defeat of Virginia Tech. That the Hokies are in the midst of probably their worst season in at least three decades hardly matters.
Still, the Monarchs have been up and down, and looked like they were headed for a toss-up game when they led 14-7 at the break. But rather than let the Chanticleers (6-1, 3-1) dictate the second half, Old Dominion scored touchdowns on each of its possessions after the break to come away with a lopsided victory on teal turf.