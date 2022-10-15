Oscar Gonzalez makes more October magic as Guardians walk off Yankees

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — If they can avoid it, Major League Baseball teams hoping to win the World Series should not begin October with any glaring weaknesses. A few hitters can be cold. No problem — they heat up. A starter or two might not be totally in sync. That’s potentially survivable. But for an entire crucial unit to find itself in shambles when the playoffs begin is a debilitating reality.

The New York Yankees are even more painfully aware of that fact now after watching the remnants of a once-promising bullpen let a late lead slip away in a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday night. When the Guardians started charging back in the bottom of the ninth while two runs down, the Yankees didn’t have any proven late-inning relievers to save them.

They didn’t have anyone they could trust to quiet the Guardians’ pesky bats, which found their way to four straight singles to move the tying run to third base and the go-ahead run to second. And rookie right-hander Clarke Schmidt, in his first postseason, could not find a way around emerging playoff star Oscar Gonzalez, whose bases-loaded, two-run single sent Progressive Field into the kind of frenzy only a stunning comeback from an underdog can spur.

“I think that comes from belief in your teammates,” outfielder Steven Kwan said. “I think if we play selfish baseball, someone has to feel like they have to win the game by themselves, hit that three-run homer to win the game. I think just because we love each other and we care for each other, we know as long as we get the next guy up someone is going to get the job done.”

Gonzalez’s single, the Guardians’ 15th hit in a classic showing of Cleveland’s contact-heavy style, provided a joy the Yankees will never experience — the pure, unabashed revelry of a city watching a young team full of promise grow into something more. The Guardians came here expecting nothing but a chance. Now they are a win away from the American League Championship Series.

“He’s like right-handed Big Papi right now,” catcher Austin Hedges said of Gonzalez.

The home crowd roared when Josh Naylor hit a low line drive just under the glove of Isiah Kiner-Falefa to put the Guardians ahead four batters into the game. He stood on first base with his fist in the air as an entire stadium did the same.

The exuberance was the same an inning later when Gabriel Arias doubled, Hedges blooped a single, and Kwan hit another to bring home a run — and suddenly the youthful Guardians were all over the Yankees. They pushed Yankees starter Luis Severino — who hadn’t pitched since Oct. 3 but threw seven no-hit innings that day — to the brink.

They watched Triston McKenzie — their lanky, 25-year-old ace-in-the-making — power once through the Yankees’ lineup with relative ease, reaching high above his head to send 92-mph fastballs toward the strike zone from such an angle that they seemed to travel a little faster. He eventually surrendered four runs on two homers and left after five innings. But the deficit did not endure.

The Yankees do not live in a world where they can exceed expectations like that. Winning does not surprise anyone in the Bronx, and it never has. When the Yankees win, they spawn relief. When they do not, they search for answers.

For example, a few days after Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run to set the American League regular season record, he found himself hitless in the first two games of the division series with seven strikeouts — and hearing boos at Yankee Stadium.

His manager, Aaron Boone, said he woke up Saturday morning with a plan to fix the problem — though he, like anyone in a major league clubhouse, scoffs at the idea of two bad days as a problem after the ups and downs of 162. He moved Judge down from the leadoff spot, where he spent most of the final weeks of the season, into the second spot, where he hit more often this season. Boone said the move was less about Judge struggling for a two-game span than it was the fact that some of the once-injured hitters around him, such as Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton, are starting to look more like they do at their best.

But whatever Boone says publicly, the reality is that the Yankees are learning what the Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic offense has learned against the San Diego Padres this week, what the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves learned as their season ended in the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday: Two games is a small sample size in the regular season, the kind of thing that great teams and players can toss aside, not the kind of thing that defines the greats. In October, two games are the only sample. Boone had to try something.

Whether Judge’s new position in the batting order had anything to do with what happened next is unclear, but in his second at-bat of the evening, the 2022 home run king returned with a regal, two-run shot to dead center — 449 feet, none of them in doubt. The score was tied at 2. The joy was quieted. The Yankees were doing what they were supposed to do.

Oswaldo Cabrera probably had the closest thing to an expectations-free experience with the Yankees when they called him up this summer. He wasn’t the top prospect in the system, so no one expected him to be the savior for a team besotted with injuries. He was an infielder, so when he played strong defense in the outfield, he endeared himself to those who had wondered how he could help at all. By October, he was a starter. But the 23-year-old went hitless in the first two games of the series. Had the time come for Boone to replace him?

Boone laughed at the idea before the game. And in the fifth, Cabrera provided his first postseason hit in the form of a no-doubt, two-run homer to right field. He held on to his bat as he watched it. Then he dropped it aside as if he had been here, in this exact place, too many times to spike it or fire it away. The Yankees had the lead.

But leads do not feel particularly safe for these Yankees, who have four healthy relievers they trust and used them all Friday — meaning none of them were fresh Saturday. Lou Trivino relieved Severino and surrendered an RBI single to pinch hitter Will Brennan. Not long after a Harrison Bader solo homer in the seventh returned the lead to two runs, Wandy Peralta couldn’t finish the ninth. And Schmidt had no answers for a Cleveland lineup that has relied on this kind of rally all season.

If a closer had been healthy or rested, perhaps the Yankees could have staved it off. But they are just trying to survive their bullpen now. They may not be able to do so.

