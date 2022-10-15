Rare Harvard-Howard football game brings HBCUs and Ivy League together

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the call went up — “H-U!” with that last syllable dragging for emphasis — there was no confusion in the stands. Howard University may have been facing Harvard University on the field, but it was the Bison sitting in Audi Field who immediately responded, “You know!” — again, holding on to that final syllable.

That was just one of the nuances Howard was able to share at the Truth and Service Classic against Harvard on Saturday afternoon. The meeting was just the fifth time an HBCU has played an Ivy League team in football, according to the Ivy League.

Howard has been part of three of those games, all occurring in the past four years. Harvard hosted in 2019, and the Bison traveled to face Yale last week. The recent push to get Ivy teams on the schedule has not been random.

The Crimson cruised in the second half to a 41-25 victory.

“It is a conscious decision that we’ve made in all of our sports, not just football, to play games against members of the Ivy League,” Howard Athletic Director Kery Davis said Friday. “Ivy League schools are traditionally really strong academically, and Howard’s a very strong academic school, and we wanted people to make that association and understand the importance of athletics as part of the overall institutional curriculum.

“This is a strategy that we developed in concert with our president. It was a very conscious, strategic decision to play games against Ivy League schools.”

There’s an old saying that the athletic department is the front porch of a university — often the first thing the general public sees and knows about the school. Howard sees these Ivy games as a chance to get itself in front of eyeballs that may not typically land on games featuring historically Black colleges and universities.

That may be the initial goal, but the benefits go well beyond another marketing opportunity. These are experiences that players, coaches, staff and fans on both sides may not have otherwise.

“I think that many of the Harvard alumni who are going to come to the game, this might be their first time … playing versus an HBCU or being on an HBCU campus,” Davis said. “Certainly to have an opportunity to share our culture. They’ll experience the culture of an HBCU football game.

“Having those kinds of shared experiences leads to other areas of understanding. Cultural understanding, to me, is important. So I think that having those shared experiences is important on both sides.”

From the “H-U!” cheer to the Bisonettes dance team striding into the halftime show to cheerleaders and others on the sideline breaking out into a line dance when Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go” played, HBCU games have a different environment.

Harvard Athletic Director Erin McDermott was just as cognizant of the uniqueness of these games, and she also embraces those opportunities. This series was scheduled before her hiring, but McDermott said she wants to schedule opponents from “like-minded” institutions when it comes to academic emphasis. Howard provides that — and the chance to bring people together in ways that go beyond sports.

“That’s what we’re all about, teaching life lessons and not just becoming better athletes,” McDermott said this week. “This is a Truth and Service game, too. That kind of connects with us as well since with Harvard’s Veritas, we’re in search of truth, as part of the whole motto and belief system here. We also have that in common, which is kind of fun.

“Especially in the time that we’re in, I think the more we can show these examples of unity and how competition can bring people together, but no matter what the outcome is, we can all stand in similar principles and support each other — I think that is really impactful and powerful.”

Harvard Coach Tim Murphy pointed out that nearly every African American player on his roster has some connection to HBCUs. There were plenty of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends who had attended an HBCU, and Murphy called the pair of schools a “natural fit.” Lillian Lincoln Lambert was honored on the field as a 1962 graduate of Howard and Harvard in 1969. A trip to D.C. also doesn’t hurt when it comes to recruiting.

Harvard rolled to a 62-17 victory in that 2019 game, and the Bison lost, 34-26, at Yale on Oct. 1. That leaves the Bison 0-3 against the Ivy League.

“HBCUs have had an extremely proud and important history and tradition in American higher education,” Murphy said before the game. “And their contribution and their connection to college and pro football is massive and indisputable. So, for us, it’s a real honor to play Howard, especially in Washington, D.C.”

The final was lopsided again. Harvard scored 24 straight points in the second half after the teams went into halftime tied at 17. But as a nonconference game between teams much more focused on league play, the afternoon had as much to do with the experience away from the field as on it. Some Howard students were hosted by Harvard for classes, parties and tailgating for the game in 2019, and the favor was returned this week.

Howard Coach Larry Scott said he made sure to take time to talk to his players about the significance of the game.

“Even guys that are part of the SEC, ACC, Power Fives and all those things, they don’t get these opportunities,” Scott said this week. “So to pause sometimes and take a moment to understand what’s really happening and see the bigger picture is a very, very critical piece. An important piece as we build men and as we build programs, and being able to seize and understand the opportunities and the moments that they’re granted and have the opportunity to do [so] is a critical part to it as well.

“So absolutely, you take the time to pause and do that and help them understand right where they are. Life’s built up of moments, and don’t miss this moment and don’t miss this opportunity to understand what you’re actually doing. It’s kind of trailblazing, and it’s groundbreaking, and have fun with it, compete within it and realize that there’s a little bit of history being made as you go through it, too.”

