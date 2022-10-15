If Tennessee upsets Alabama, it may be ‘Hello, Heisman’ for Hendon Hooker

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before the start of each game, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker relaxes both mind and body by listening to gospel music. The soothing, uplifting melodies are particularly useful at Neyland Stadium, where more than 100,000 energized fans can make quite the racket. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The ritual is as much a part of Hooker’s preparation as studying film, fine-tuning mechanics and reviewing the playbook, much the same way he did when he began his college football career at Virginia Tech.

“I just go into meditation mode,” Hooker said recently.

Blunting outside noise has been especially important this week. With a singular focus on the game plan, Hooker might not be bombarded by chatter over how Saturday’s game between the sixth-ranked Volunteers and No. 3 Alabama in Knoxville, Tenn., could be his Heisman Trophy moment.

Hooker’s production has matched the escalating hype: He has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,432 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has 231 yards and three touchdowns as a rusher, including a highlight-reel 44-yarder in a 38-33 win over Florida on Sept. 24.

“First of all, the guy’s a really good athlete,” Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban said. “Knows the offense really well, can make plays with his feet, but he’s a really, really good passer. He’s very accurate, doesn’t make a lot of mistakes with the ball, doesn’t throw any interceptions, completing 70 percent of his balls.”

Ball security and accuracy have been among Hooker’s most valued attributes since his days in Blacksburg, where he took over as the starter in 2019 and had the Hokies in contention for the ACC Coastal Division title until a 39-30 loss to Virginia in the regular season finale.

Hooker finished the season with 1,555 yards and 13 touchdowns on 99-for-162 passing (61.1 percent) with two interceptions. He initially seized control of the starting job the next season despite the arrival of Braxton Burmeister, a transfer from Oregon.

Then a game against Clemson on Dec. 5, 2020, dramatically altered the fortunes of Hooker, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.

In a 45-10 loss to the Tigers, Hooker attempted and completed one pass in addition to recovering his own fumble during the opening possession of the first quarter. Coach Justin Fuente turned to Burmeister, and Hooker never played another down for Virginia Tech.

On the sideline, Hooker appeared to be in distress, his teeth chattering and hands going numb from a lack of circulation. Before the season, Hooker dealt with what was thought to have been a heart issue. A procedure later revealed the organ to be healthy, but Hooker and his father cited medication that remained in his system as the cause of the episode months later.

During a postgame news conference, Fuente indicated Hooker simply was cold. Less than two weeks later, Hooker announced on social media he would be entering the transfer portal. In an emotional meeting, Hooker had informed Fuente of his intention to play elsewhere only days after the incident.

Since Hooker’s departure, the Hokies have gone 8-11 and cycled through four quarterbacks, with Grant Wells, a transfer from Marshall, the latest this season.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Hooker wrote before choosing Tennessee after conversations with then-Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff, including offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.

Less than two weeks after Hooker joined his new team, Pruitt was fired amid an NCAA investigation into improper compensation to prospects. Hooker opted to stay at Tennessee rather than be forced to learn yet another offense at a third school.

Then Hooker had to wait his turn to start when Josh Heupel took over as Volunteers coach. Joe Milton III started the first two games last season, but in the second, Hooker sparked a comeback that fell short against Pittsburgh in a 41-34 loss. Hooker completed 15 of 21 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Volunteers to their final 21 points and supplanting Milton as the starter for the remainder of the season. He finished 2021 with 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns and three interceptions.

“His offense is amazing,” Hooker said of Heupel, who came to Rocky Top following three seasons as the coach of Central Florida. “I remember when he was at UCF, I used to watch their games on ESPN. I was a big fan. Once I learned he was coming here to be our head coach, I was very excited.”

Hooker and Heupel are fast-tracking a resurgence that has Tennessee off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2016 and leading major college football in total offense (547.8 yards per game) and red-zone efficiency (27 for 27) while ranking second in scoring (46.8).

Hooker, meanwhile, has thrown for a touchdown in 17 consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in the country. It’s also one short of matching Heath Shuler for the school record set from 1992 to ’93, further adding to Hooker’s Heisman hopes.

No Volunteers player has claimed the most prestigious individual award in college football.

Saturday’s showdown potentially pits Hooker against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and second straight from Alabama, quarterback Bryce Young. The junior’s status remains uncertain following an injury several weeks ago that kept him out of last week’s win against Texas A&M.

“You continue to win, you continue to play the way that [Hooker] is, you’re going to get a lot of attention, deservedly so,” said Heupel, who finished runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2000 as the quarterback of Oklahoma. “As you continue down this journey here over the next month, you’ve got to continue to play the way he is, but he’s special.”

