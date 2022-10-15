Michigan aces its first big test by crushing Penn State

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — They streamed into Michigan Stadium sporting so many yellow jerseys and hoodies that the seating bowl looked like a field of sunflowers in full bloom. Still, amid the feel-good vibe of 110,812 fans who had come to celebrate the Wolverines’ “Maize Out” on the occasion of No. 5 Michigan’s meeting with fellow unbeaten Big Ten foe Penn State, there were questions about Coach Jim Harbaugh’s bunch despite their 6-0 record.

Were they the beneficiaries of a less than rigorous early season schedule? Or did they have the mettle, when opponents got tougher, to take on No. 2 Ohio State, defend their Big Ten championship, and challenge for a playoff spot again?

Saturday’s test came in form of 10th-ranked Penn State, the Wolverines’ first ranked opponent of the season. And Michigan answered in resounding fashion, with a 41-17 victory that lifted its record to 7-0 (4-0, Big Ten).

It was “a statement game,” Harbaugh conceded afterward, and not simply because of the margin of victory.

What distinguished Michigan on this day was its resolve and resourcefulness, with each facet of the team — offense, defense and special teams — combining to blow open a game in which it trailed in the second half for the first time this season.

In just his sixth start, quarterback J.J. McCarthy acquitted himself well against Penn State’s imposing defense. He was intercepted once, yet salvaged one drive with a magician-like completion when all appeared lost, and made some nice plays with his legs.

Kicker Jake Moody didn’t miss from 29, 24, 23 and 37 yards, not only salvaging three drives that sputtered in the red zone but also making a key tackle on a kickoff return.

But Saturday’s chief takeaway was this: When next in a tough patch, Michigan need only put the ball in the hands of running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who romped behind the Wolverines’ stout offensive line.

Michigan rushed for 418 yards on the day, with Edwards (173 yards on 16 carries) and Corum (166 yards on 28 carries) combining for 339 yards and two touchdowns each.

With Michigan trailing early in the third quarter, they took turns streaking for touchdowns of 67 yard and 61 yards on successive drives. Penn State never scored again.

“I can’t remember back-to-back touchdown runs like that,” Harbaugh said. “… The offensive line knows that if they get Blake space and Donovan space — any kind of crack — they’re going to make the most of it. You can’t have two guys that are happier about the way the offensive line comes off the ball than Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum. It’s the ultimate team sport.”

It was fitting that the performances marked the return of running game coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to the Michigan sideline after he collapsed during last weekend’s game at Indiana.

“I already gave him a game ball; probably going to give him another one,” Harbaugh said. “[418] yards rushing: That’s quite a statement. Mike loves the team; the team loves Mike.”

The victory dropped Penn State to 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten), and left Coach James Franklin still seeking a first career victory on the road against a top-five opponent.

The Nittany Lions’ offense struggled mightily in the early going, with Michigan forcing three-and-outs on their first two possessions.

Penn State was in danger of closing the half without a first down when quarterback Sean Clifford, who hadn’t found much success with his arm, exploded for a 62-yard run on a third and one that set up Kaytron Allen for the one-yard stroll into the end zone that averted what had the makings of a shutout.

It was a strange first half in which statistics told one story; reality told another.

Michigan raced up and down the field with relative ease, rolling up 274 yards of offense to Penn State’s 83.

Moreover, Penn State managed just one first down to Michigan’s 18.

But two plays cost the Wolverines dearly: the defensive gaffe that enabled Clifford (who completed just two throws in the first half) to set up Allen’s touchdown.

Less than two minutes later, Penn State tipped a pass by McCarthy, and linebacker Curtis Jacobs grabbed it and ran it back 47 yards for another touchdown that gave the Lions their first lead, 14-13.

A subsequent drive by Michigan stalled in the red zone, and Moody was summoned for a third field goal. With it, Michigan took a 16-14 lead into the break.

It was a two-point lead that could and should have been more.

But Harbaugh’s halftime talk included no recriminations.

“It was two big plays,” Harbaugh said, referencing Penn State’s quick 14 points as the half wound down. “Everybody knew what the deal was: A mistake we made on defense, and they got a big play on their quarterback read.”

His directive: “We’ve got 30 more minutes of football left. Let’s keep doing what we’re doing.”

Penn State wasn’t easily subdued.

Clifford connected with Harrison Wallace III on a 48-yard completion, and Penn State retook the lead, 17-16, on a 27-yard field goal.

It marked the first time all season that Michigan trailed in the second half.

The deficit didn’t last long.

Within minutes, Edwards cut to his right, beat one Penn State defender, and once in the clear wasn’t threatened on his 67-yard scoring run.

“I just had to sit back and wait my turn and show the world what I’m capable of being able to do,” Edwards said.

A two-point attempt succeeded, with Ronnie Bell walking into the end zone for a 24-17 lead.

Corum’s 61-yard score followed.

And few were happier than McCarthy, who completed 17 of 24 throws for 145 yards.

“With any successful offense, you have to have a dominant run game,” McCarthy said. “It’s where it’s done — down in the trenches. That’s where the battle is won. … I’m all for it if it wins ballgames.”

Franklin stuck with Clifford, his veteran quarterback (7 of 19 for 120 yards) through three quarters. But after a hard hit, turned Penn State’s offense over to five-star true freshman Drew Allar (5 of 10, 37 yards).

