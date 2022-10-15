NASCAR’s Kurt Busch steps away from racing because of July concussion

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch announced Saturday that he will miss the remainder of this season because of a concussion he suffered in July. The injury will also preclude Busch from competing full-time next year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I know I am not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch said. “These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven’t felt my best.”

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Busch was injured during qualifying at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Penn. when his car drifted up the track and slammed into a wall. The crash forced the 44-year-old veteran to miss the next 13 consecutive races and invited a wave of criticism from drivers concerned about the safety of their new Next Gen cars.

Those concerns reemerged last month when driver Alex Bowman was concussed after his car hit the wall during a race in Texas in a similar fashion to Busch’s vehicle. Drivers have complained about experiencing harder impacts in the newer cars and Bowman after his collision said it was the “hardest I’ve crashed anything in my entire life.”

“I don’t think they understand the extent of it and actually the extent of how bad it is when you hit stuff,” driver Kevin Harvick told NBC Sports in reference to NASCAR. “I don’t think anybody really understands, except for the drivers that have crashed into something, the violence that comes in the car. It doesn’t seem to be a high enough priority to me.”

Bowman, who has missed two straight races, recently said he will miss at least three more.

Busch, who made his announcement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said doctors told him “it is best for me to ‘shut it down.’” He will be replaced for the 2023 season by Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota at 23XI Racing.

“If I’m cleared,” he added, “maybe you’ll see me at a few select races” next season.

