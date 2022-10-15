Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Finding advantages in wagering on the NFL is made more complicated by the market’s efficiency. After all, millions of dollars are bet on the NFL each week, with limits as high as $100,000 per bet on game day. Amateurs can, however, occasionally gain an edge by betting early. In some cases, that means looking ahead a week or even two weeks.

One bettor I know will sit by a computer at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons in anticipation of the first look-ahead lines being posted. Okay, it’s me, and I refresh the page over and over in anticipation of placing some of my most profitable bets for the week.

Let’s quickly run down a typical week in NFL betting. The look-ahead lines open on Tuesday or Wednesday, 10 to 12 days before kickoff. Those lines then close as the Sunday games begin. The same lines reopen as the Sunday slate winds down and start to take more definite shape the following week, responding to injuries, practice reports, coaches’ news conferences and, of course, sharp betting.

As more information is gathered, the wisdom of crowds will move the lines toward better-informed numbers. It’s not unusual to see a game close a point or two off its opening number, which creates closing line value — the change in implied probability between your original bet and the closing market. The sharp bettors and syndicates create power rankings and sift through mountains of data and information to get the best prices, but there is an easier way potentially to take advantage of the openers by limiting yourself to line discrepancies around the key numbers three and seven.

Why three and seven? Since 2015 — when the NFL moved extra-point attempts back from what was essentially a 20-yard field goal to a more difficult 33-yard attempt — 15 percent of regular season games have ended with a scoring margin of exactly three points, making it by far the most frequent outcome. Nine percent of games finished with a differential of seven points, the second-most likely outcome.

Here's how the strategy works in action. On Tuesday, SuperBook released its look-ahead lines for Week 7. SuperBook — like Circa, Pinnacle and Bookmaker — is considered a sharp book, meaning its prices are typically ahead of the market. Later that day, other sportsbooks, such as FanDuel and DraftKings, released their look-ahead lines. Most of the game prices were in sync — with the exception of the Cincinnati Bengals, who were favored by six points against the Atlanta Falcons at FanDuel. SuperBook had released the Bengals at -6½ earlier, giving us a half-point of value right away by taking the Bengals -6 at FanDuel. That may not sound like much, but a move from -6 to -6½ would give us 3.3 percent of closing value, almost enough to cover the commission charged by most sportsbooks on a -110 line. Eventually, the line moved to Bengals -7, giving us 9.3 percent of potential closing value, a very good indication we are the right side of this wager.

I am comfortable betting most look-ahead lines in which the favorite is -2½ or -6½ because those numbers typically improve by the close. Last season, 19 of 31 opening lines at -2½ — 61 percent — improved by closing, with a median improvement of a half-point. Seven of 12 opening lines at -6½ (58 percent) improved, with a median improvement of one point. Both are solid value propositions. No other point spreads saw a change in value big enough to be worth our while. This season, five of seven opening lines of -2½ have improved, with one remaining flat, while both favorites opening at -6½ improved.

There is often little downside to such look-ahead bets, assuming there are no major injuries or changes impacting either team. For example, if a favorite moves down from -6½ to -6 or even -5, the key number of seven is still on our side; a margin of victory of seven (which would make us a winner) is more likely than either five or six (which, in this scenario, would make us a loser if we had an early bet on -6½). Yes, we lose closing line value, but the impact is not dramatic. It’s the same dynamic for favorites that are priced at -2½. Again, it’s never fun to see the market move against you, but we do have some wiggle room with these specific wagers.

If you miss the opening lines, then it is often best to react off the news of the week as quickly as possible. Earlier is always better; by the time Sunday afternoon rolls around, the markets have become hyper-efficient because of sharp action and increased betting limits. Remember, some bettors or syndicates are making $100,000 wagers at this point and barely moving the market, illustrating how comfortable everyone is with the odds as kickoffs approach.

Here are this week’s games, with my picks. Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday afternoon; odds that have since changed have been updated in bold type, but picks are locked in at the earlier odds.

Cincinnati Bengals (-2) at New Orleans Saints Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -1 or -115 (wager $115 to win $100) or better on the money line (This number has since moved up.)

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers (-7½) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: Over 46.5 points, playable to over 48. For the game, the pick is Jets +7, but it’s not a best bet. That number has since moved up.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-2) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: Indianapolis Colts -2

Minnesota Vikings (-3½) at Miami Dolphins Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3 (This number has since moved up.)

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns (-2½) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: New England Patriots +3 (This number has since moved down.)

Baltimore Ravens (-5½) at New York Giants Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: Baltimore Ravens -5 (This number has since moved up.)

San Francisco 49ers (-5½) at Atlanta Falcons Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: San Francisco 49ers -5½

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8½) at Pittsburgh Steelers Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8 (This number has since moved up.)

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (-10) Return to menu Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox Pick: Carolina Panthers +10½ (This number has since moved down.)

Arizona Cardinals (-2½) at Seattle Seahawks Return to menu Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox Pick: Arizona Cardinals -2½

Buffalo Bills (-3) at Kansas City Chiefs Return to menu Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS Pick: Buffalo Bills -2½ (This number has since moved up)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-6½) Return to menu Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -5 (This number has since moved up.)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-4½) Return to menu Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN Pick: Denver Broncos +5 (This number has since moved down.)