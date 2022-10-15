Maryland wins at Indiana, but Taulia Tagovailoa is carted off with injury

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the past three seasons, Taulia Tagovailoa has given the Maryland football program something new at quarterback. He has flashed his ability, broken program records and provided long-awaited stability at the position. But the image of him lying on the turf in pain, holding his leg and leaving on a cart during the Terrapins’ game against Indiana came as a familiar sight for a fan base scarred by an abundance of quarterback injuries.

The injury will loom over the weekend, but backup Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in after Tagovailoa left early in the fourth quarter and lifted Maryland out of a deficit to a 38-33 win against the Hoosiers. Edwards, a transfer from Wake Forest, led the Terps on back-to-back touchdown drives, despite not completing a pass, and he scored a rushing touchdown with 2:11 remaining.

The Hoosiers then scored with under a minute to go, but their two-point attempt failed, keeping Maryland’s lead at five points. Jacob Copeland recovered Indiana’s onside kick to seal the win that will have a muted celebration until the severity of Tagovailoa’s injury becomes clear.

Before Tagovailoa left the game, the Terps (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) suffered a barrage of setbacks in Bloomington, some unavoidable (injuries that kept key players out) and others self-inflicted (too many penalties, an undesirable habit of this team). But the Terps managed to hold off the struggling Hoosiers (3-4, 1-3), who have lost four straight.

When Edwards entered the game, the Terps faced a 27-24 deficit. He led Maryland on a touchdown drive, capped by Roman Hemby’s six-yard rush for the go-ahead score with 5:35 to go. The defense, plagued by lapses and penalties throughout the game, stepped up by recovering a fumble on Indiana’s next possession, opening the door for the second touchdown drive. Hemby’s 46-yard run pushed Maryland into striking position, and Edwards looked sharp as he provided the heroics.

Maryland played without a trio of key veterans who normally start: linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (ankle), who had missed two games but had returned to play last week; cornerback Jakorian Bennett (unspecified injury); and left tackle Jaelyn Duncan, who missed the game for personal reasons. The Terps’ depth has been further depleted by injuries to defensive backs Gavin Gibson and Glendon Miller.

However, Tarheeb Still, with an interception on the first play of the game, and Deonte Banks, with a pick on Indiana’s first offensive play of the second half, provided moments of optimism for the secondary.

The Terps fell into a hole after unraveling in the second quarter, with penalties hampering the team’s defensive effort, Tagovailoa struggling against Indiana’s pressure and the offense stalling. Maryland’s redshirt junior quarterback completed 10 of 14 passes in the opening quarter and then just 6 of 13 in the second. The Hoosiers scored 14 straight points to take a 17-14 lead into halftime. Tagovailoa opened the second half by leading Maryland on a touchdown drive that ended with Dontay Demus Jr.’s first score since returning from a torn ACL last season.

Edwards’s solid performance with the game on the line provided some optimism if he needs to hold on to the role in the weeks to come. But the Terps, naturally, would prefer to get their starter back to keep this promising season on track. For now, they’ll have to wait to hear that update while hoping Tagovailoa doesn’t join his predecessors at this position who have had unfortunate injuries.

Through the past decade, Maryland fans have stomached the news of one torn ACL after another. They have seen a linebacker have to step in at quarterback. They have seen seasons upended by these injuries, and so they flinch anytime Tagovailoa stays on the ground for a bit too long after he is hit on a play. He had a scare earlier this year, when he slipped because of a cramp after scoring a rushing touchdown against Charlotte. Tagovailoa sat out during the final drive in the loss at Michigan as he dealt with minor rib and knee injuries. Each week, he returned for the following game, seemingly back to full health.

This time, Tagovailoa had to leave on a cart. Edwards performed admirably and ensured the Terps didn’t collapse in the final moments. But the image of Tagovailoa in pain will linger, and the ramifications could change the course of Maryland’s season.

