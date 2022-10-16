Gerrit Cole empties the tank again to keep the Yankees’ hopes alive

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — Whatever happens to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Division Series, they have Gerrit Cole to thank for being there at all. No matter what maladies or mayhem have threatened them against the Cleveland Guardians, Cole was good enough twice in four games to ensure none of it doomed them before they had a chance to advance.

With his Yankees one loss from a frustrating winter of oblivion, Cole pitched seven sturdy innings that ensured the runs they did score and the relievers they did have were enough for a 4-2 win in Sunday night’s Game 4. At times in this series, the Yankees have looked too disjointed to survive. They are a win from the AL Championship Series all the same, even though they do not have a postseason win without Cole involved.

The Yankees had devolved into some unflattering finger-pointing between Cole’s first start in this series and his second, in which he allowed six hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking just one. Aaron Boone spent the 18 hours leading up to the game explaining why he did not use Clay Holmes as the Guardians rallied in the ninth inning to steal Game 3 on Saturday. Holmes said he was healthy. Boone said he wanted to stay away from him. Starter Luis Severino suggested no one should be unavailable in the playoffs. The whole thing was the kind of mess that doesn’t help a struggling team under pressure feel any more comfortable.

Advertisement

And after watching the shortstop they traded for in the offseason, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, struggle defensively, Boone pulled him from the starting lineup Sunday in favor of rookie Oswaldo Cabrera. That he felt the need to bench the shortstop who started 131 games in the regular season was a sign of how fragile the Yankees’ year had become — and how wide the cracks had grown in the absence of obvious patches.

Cole was all that stood between the Yankees and the end of their season — and he was the only reason it hadn’t ended yet. The ace had given them everything they needed in Game 1: 6⅓ innings, four hits, one run and a win. They pay him $36 million annually. The Guardians’ starting lineup Sunday made around $40 million this year. The Yankees needed him to make his money Sunday night.

For morale purposes, the Yankees also needed an early lead. They got one when Gleyber Torres hit a single to the opposite field to lead off the game, stole second, then scored on Anthony Rizzo’s single. They expanded it in the second when Harrison Bader hit his third home run of the series, a two-run shot to left. Bader did not have a homer in 14 games since debuting for the Yankees in September after a trade from St. Louis. He has averaged one every 30 at-bats in his six-year career. He had three in 12 at-bats at the time of that swing Sunday night.

Advertisement

The offense gave Cole the lead. During his first time through the order, he held it with ease. The second time through, the Guardians started pestering Cole, putting the bat on the ball, trying to slap it through holes. In the third inning, a walk followed by an opposite-field single by Amed Rosario put two men on for José Ramírez, who hit a bloop to shallow left, allowing one run to score. The Guardians — who knew they needed only to push Cole from the game early enough to get some chances against a problematic bullpen — appeared to be doing it again.

But then Ramírez got caught between second and third to end the inning. It could have been worse.

An inning later, Josh Naylor worked into a 2-2 count, yanked a slider deep but foul, then destroyed a fastball to cut the Guardians’ deficit to 3-2. He pretended to rock a nonexistent baby as he rounded the bases, hollering at someone — maybe Cole, maybe the dugout. Home runs are not supposed to be the Guardians’ game. But as their manager, Terry Francona, has said many times this October, that does not mean they cannot hit them.

The Guardians did their best to hold the Yankees close. When an errant throw from Rosario turned a close play at first into no play at all combined with a walk to give the Yankees two men on in the fifth, Ramírez made a diving stop on a hard groundball to third. He turned it into an inning-ending double play that left starter Cal Quantrill storming off the mound with his fists clenched, veins popping out of his neck in celebration.

But the Yankees did not stand still. Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrifice fly to bring home a run in the sixth, building their lead back to two. Cole was still in the game. Every out he got was one their banged-up bullpen wouldn’t have to find.

Advertisement

“I had the lead, and I was just focused on executing pitches and not giving it up,” he said.

He got postseason savant Oscar Gonzalez to ground out for the first out of the seventh. Andrés Giménez sent his 101st pitch into right-center for a single that Bader booted, allowing Giménez to move up to second. Holmes started warming. Cole still seemed like the most trustworthy hand. On he went. His 107th pitch, a 97-mph fastball, struck out Gabriel Arias looking. His 110th pitch struck out pinch hitter Will Brennan swinging.

The Yankees almost certainly needed 21 outs from Cole if they had any chance of putting together the rest of them with that bullpen. They got every one of them.

“I [empty the tank] every time I pitch,” he said. “Whether [Boone] lets me or not is another [matter].”

Boone needed to find just six more outs. He chose Holmes to get the first three, and he did so without incident. Then Wandy Peralta, who pitched at least one inning in the first three games of the series, started another in the ninth. He put the Guardians down in order.

On Sunday in Cleveland, Cole made sure that what the Yankees did have was enough. On Monday in New York, they will have to find a way to win a postseason game without him.

GiftOutline Gift Article