He built a volleyball power on optimism. He’s fighting cancer the same way.

Barry Goldberg is an optimistic man, the kind who tells people it’s a great day regardless of the weather. For the past 33 years, he has built a dominant women’s volleyball program at American University, a school not known much for sports, by never obsessing over what others had and he didn’t. Instead, he says, he can’t believe he gets paid to coach volleyball.

“Your whole career has been: ‘Make the most of it,’” his wife Bonnie recently told him.

And so now at 60, with cancer in his stomach that has spread to his bones, making it Stage 4, there is a matter-of-factness to Goldberg’s tone. He doesn’t talk much about what is going on inside his body. He always has told his players to ignore their worries “because the whole world’s got problems.” There’s always a solution.

He seems to see his health situation as being the same. Instead of sitting home, he continues to coach because it is what he’s always done. He won’t be profound about his cancer. He won’t count days. He hasn’t asked his players how they feel about his illness. He doesn’t seem to have much room for sadness.

Weeks after he receiving his diagnosis in February, he went recruiting.

“Let’s make something,” he says. “Let’s do something while we’re living.”

Over the years he has never coached much during matches, choosing instead to sit quietly, legs crossed, face frozen in a seemingly perpetual calm even as matches fell apart. He had done his coaching in practice, he believed, so it was up to the players to solve the situation, just like they’ll have to for the rest of their lives.

“Figure it out,” he always says.

The cancer exhausts him, so he sleeps most mornings at the house in Damascus, Md., where he and Bonnie raised their children. But then Bonnie or his oldest son Mitch drive him to his office at Bender Arena, where he plans practices, watches film, devises strategies and tries to coach the way he always has. He says he does this to create normalcy for his players after two abbreviated during the pandemic.

But everyone knows the reason he continues to coach American’s volleyball team is because it’s the only thing he’s ever wanted to do.

“We like kind of use each other, the team and him,” senior setter Inbal Peleg says. “We need him here, but he also needs us.”

Goldberg loves talking about his team. His biggest bursts of energy come when the topic is volleyball. His eyes dance as he tells stories of past players and championships. Balls from each of his milestone wins are displayed on his office wall. A few years ago, the NCAA’s website ran a story ranking the 10 biggest upsets in women’s college volleyball. American had two of them: a first-round NCAA tournament win over Kentucky in 2015 and a second-round win over Duke in 2013 that gave AU its only Sweet 16.

“It was a little school compared to all these other giant schools that we’re playing,” he says.

He took AU’s volleyball team from nothing to 18 NCAA tournament appearances, making it perhaps the sport’s most improbable power. His Presidents’ Day weekend tournament at the Washington Convention Center is one of the biggest in youth volleyball. His top assistant coach, Sarah Katz-Yiljep, says she “can’t take five steps” with him at coaches’ conventions without someone saying hello.

Throughout, Bonnie has been at his side. A former volleyball player and coach herself, she and Barry began dating as assistant coaches at Georgetown in the late 1980s, and married after he took the American job in 1989. They’ve been together ever since: building a program, raising of their children, running a tournament that became a full-time job and now talking to a parade of doctors.

Players describe Bonnie as being “like a mother” to them, who has been talking to the team when Barry cannot, who explains to the players’ parents what is happening to her husband. She has managed the chemotherapy, watched him suffer as the treatments left him aching and overseen the decision to stop when scans showed that the cancer wasn’t going away.

Now, she spends her mornings planning the tournament and the rest of her days navigating the new doctors who are trying integrative treatments with innovative ideas about diets. Twice a week, she and Mitch take Barry for IV drips loaded with vitamins. She reads everything she can about therapies. She tells Barry about successes such as a recent study in which patients saw their cancers vanish though no one could fully explain why.

“We’ll take the unexplainable,” she says.

Barry latches onto these stories. They give him hope even though the lack of a visible tumor in his stomach prohibits him from being part of a clinical trial. He made a miracle with AU’s volleyball program, why can’t he with this?

Bonnie really didn’t want Barry to go recruiting last summer, but of course, she agreed. “It’s his battle,” she says. “The harder he fights, the harder I fight.”

She packed 50 pounds of special foods and blenders, and they went on the road. They went to Orlando for the AAU championships. They went to Melbourne Beach, Fla., for a short vacation. They went to Indianapolis for the USA junior nationals. They returned to Washington for his summer volleyball camps. They took the AU team on a bonding trip to Sand Bridge, Va.

Then they came home, and the season started. In September, Barry won his 800th match, something just three other active coaches have done. It happened during a tournament with several teams playing multiple times that day at Bender Arena. Between matches, Bonnie took Barry to a local hotel so he could sleep.

“I don’t think we ever asked or ever felt: Why? Why him or why us?” Bonnie says sitting across from Barry in his office. “That’s just isn’t who we are. It was, why not us? Why would this not happen to us? This happens every day to people all the time. Why would we think we’re immune? …

“It’s more we have had so much in our life. We have great kids, three great kids. We’ve got five great grandchildren. He’s had this career, this storied career here. We’ve had we’ve had just so much. Why wouldn’t it happen to us?”

Across the room, Barry listens, then nods.

“We can see how much more there is for us,” he says.

There was no reason to suspect American University volleyball would boom when Goldberg was hired in 1989, two years after the program was revived after having been dropped for much of the decade1980s. The job didn’t pay well, meaning he would have to keep his second job as a drug counselor to get by, but it was his only chance to have his own team.

He knew he would have to do things differently. He invented traditions when there were none. To inspire leadership, he made each player give a pregame speech, starting with the oldest senior on Game 1 and working down to the youngest freshman. To build attitude, he had the team write the name of every opponent it beat 3-0 on the wooden boxes the players stood on to spike balls in practice.

He recruited countries such as Israel, Poland and Turkey, finding gifted prospects who liked that AU was in the middle of a big city and didn’t care that it wasn’t in a big conference. He searched youth tournaments for tall players who were not as polished but who he believed someday would be good if he was patient while coaching them. He made himself the coach who didn’t coach in games.

“Every time you play for him you can understand why he’s been able to build here,” AU senior Onuchi Ndee says. “He’s just cool as a cucumber.”

Eventually, the winning came. American won the Colonial Athletic Association in Goldberg’s ninth season, then won the CAA two more times before moving to the Patriot League, where AU didn’t lose a conference match for four years and lost just 18 matches in its first 19 seasons.

“We’re this small school in D.C. that, you know, many people haven’t heard of, yet talk to the people in volleyball about American University and they all know because the unusual has happened here,” Goldberg says.

One decade led to another and another after that. Inside this gym below a parking lot, memories were built: Goldberg’s daughter Arielle and son Jared knocking volleyballs around the court, Mitch hitting lacrosse balls on a side wall, Jared and Mitch playing hours of Candystand mini golf on an assistant’s computer, the day Shaquille O’Neal showed up at Bender and the kids — still tiny — climbed all over him.

At times, bigger schools called Goldberg, and he always said no. He had a home; he didn’t need a new one.

“I think he’s not as focused on, like, winning the volleyball game as he is on building a team and building individual players that can play on a team and building that culture,” his son Mitch says.

Lately, Goldberg’s old players have been coming back as word of his illness has spread. This has excited him. He likes seeing the women he coached and meeting their children. He wants to know everything about their lives. A few weeks ago, a setter from some of his earliest teams showed up. Though she was a gifted player, she and Goldberg battled a lot — the young player and new coach not quite understanding each other — and when she graduated, he figured he’d never see her again. But there she was, some 30 years later, with her kids.

He was floored. They talked for two hours about their lives, about volleyball, about regrets.

“It was amazing,” he says.

Inside his office, Barry looks at Bonnie. They had been talking about his will to keep coaching and the players and the joy volleyball brings him. But he also had been wondering about the burden his care was putting on her.

“My question to you is: are you doing what you want to do?” he asks.

“I am,” she replies.

She turns to a visitor sitting near them on the office’s couch.

“I’ve been married to this guy for 35 years, and I haven’t needed a break. Why would I take a break now?” she says. “This is not the time to take a break. This is a time to turn it up. We know there’s a clock. We all have a clock. We just know that his is ticking, and we just need to do the things that we can do. And then what happens, happens.”

American is just 4-4 in the Patriot League this season and has not been dominant since 2019. Other Patriot League teams have been adding scholarships, getting closer to the 12 a season Goldberg got the school to fund years ago. The rise of international scouting services means that instead of competing with one or two colleges for an overseas player, Goldberg is now fighting as many as 25 or 30. There have been injuries too.

A few days after talking in his office, Goldberg stands beside the Bender Arena court following a victory. It had been a long day for him, with an early-afternoon IV drip. He had napped in his office until about 90 minutes before the game. He looked tired during the game. A couple of times he dropped his head and stared at the floor. Bonnie spent the game sitting beside him.

But the victory has revived him. He glows as players and their parents gather outside the locker room to celebrate. He shakes hands. He tells stories. He smiles. For a moment, it was nothing more than a normal game night at American like so many the previous 33 years.

After most have left, Goldberg gazes up at the long row of conference championship banners hanging above him and smiles.

“A nice little legacy at a place like this,” he says. “I’d like to have a couple more of these before I get out of here, but don’t know if I will.”

Then he looks down. It’s late, he is tired again and ready to go home. He turns to Bonnie, and wordlessly they begin walking away from the court and out of the place he has loves the most.

