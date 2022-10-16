Capitals add depth by signing forward Sonny Milano to a one-year deal

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals signed forward Sonny Milano to a one-year, $750,000 contract, the team announced Sunday. Milano was placed on waivers for purpose of loan to the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. If he clears waivers, Milano will start his season in Hershey. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Milano was on a professional tryout with the Calgary Flames in training camp after he didn’t sign with any teams during the offseason. The Flames released Milano from that professional tryout in early October. He went scoreless through four preseason games.

Milano, 26, scored 14 goals and recorded 20 assists in 66 games for Anaheim last season. He was selected 16th overall by Columbus in the 2014 NHL draft.

“He was a good player last year,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He was available … he’s a real good young player and adds depth to our organization.”

Washington lost prospects Brett Leason and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to waivers last week.

Leason, a 6-foot-5 second-round pick in 2019, was picked up by Anaheim. The 23-year-old winger played 36 regular season games for Washington last season and notched three goals and three assists. Jonsson-Fjallby, a 24-year-old Swedish winger, was claimed by Winnipeg. The 2016 fifth-round draft pick had two goals and two assists in 23 games.

It’s unclear when Milano could make the jump back up to the NHL, but Laviolette said Hershey will just be a starting point until the team sees how things shake out in front of him. Washington has 14 forwards on its roster, with Connor McMichael and Joe Snively acting as the two extras at that position.

If McMichael — who does not need to clear waivers to be sent to the AHL — does not see NHL game action in the near future, Washington could opt to send him down to Hershey. If Washington wanted to move Snively to Hershey, he would have to do so through waivers and would be at risk of getting claimed.

Prospect Aliaksei Protas, who has played in all three games for the Capitals this season, also does not need waivers but it appears he has made a strong impression on Washington’s coaching staff.

“He’s done a really good job,” Laviolette said of Protas. “We’re going to meet with him [Sunday] just to go over some of the details of the game and stuff like that but he is working really hard and generating a few chances a night Hasn’t gone in for him yet and he’s noticeable. His numbers are good. He plays in the offensive zone, he is pretty good defensively.”

