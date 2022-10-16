Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in the majors all season. No one scored more runs or had a higher team OPS. No one allowed fewer earned runs. They were dominant. And they are done. They are done because their audacious NL West challengers down the coast, the San Diego Padres, hit when they needed to. They are done because their rotation was a little less proven than usual, gave fewer innings than they would prefer, and forced the bullpen to carry them with the season on the line. But more importantly, they are done after a year defined by anything other than urgency, one that ended with their inability to adjust to it in time.

“Shock factor, very high. Disappointment, very high. It’s crushing,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. “Each guy gave everything they had all year long, and a tremendous season. The great thing about baseball is the unpredictability, and the tough thing about it is the same thing.”

Advertisement

The Dodgers are the most dominant regular season team of the last decade. They have won 73 more regular season games in the last 10 years than anyone else. They have beaten their regular season opponents by more than 1,700 runs in that span, more than 700 more than the second-best Houston Astros, according to MLB.com. They have won just one World Series in that time, and it came in the 2020 covid-shortened season.

“It’s always disappointing to lose in the postseason. I think that’s what makes winning so great, what makes losing so bad,” Clayton Kershaw told reporters, including NBC Los Angeles, Saturday. “It’s just abrupt. It just ends when you don’t expect it to.”

In the Dodgers’ case, it ended five days after a six-day layoff while they waited for the wild-card round to determine their opponent. When coupled with the fall of the Atlanta Braves and the potential demise of the New York Yankees, the Dodgers’ loss tempts observers to draw conclusions about the new playoff format. All three of those teams received byes into the first round after winning difficult divisions. All three played teams that finished at least seven games (in the case of the Cleveland Guardians) and as many as 22 games (in the case of the Padres) behind their division series opponents in the regular season. And all three of them looked downright beatable from the start of the division series to the finish.

Advertisement

“Point your fingers to whatever you want, but the bottom line is we didn’t get the job done,” Justin Turner told reporters after the game, when asked about the layoff.

“Not for me,” Freddie Freeman told reporters, when asked if that break had an effect.

Almost everyone besides Houston Astros Manager Dusty Baker — whose team was the only one with a bye to clinch a championship series berth so far — has dismissed the idea that the layoff matters. Baker said he remembered from his playing days that timing starts to deteriorate after even a day or two without a game. But every team expected that. Every team planned for that and did their best to simulate game situations while they waited. The layoff, like the grueling 162-game schedule, like the similarly unforgiving playoff schedule, is simply something to be dealt with.

Advertisement

And besides, one year’s worth of sample is not enough to say much for sure. What the Dodgers’ loss does suggest, however, is that even a perfectly crafted lineup that scored 40 more runs over 162 games than any other team in baseball, became the first National League team to win at least 111 games since 1906, and tied for the fourth-highest run differential (plus 334) since 1900, must change something in October. Because they simply must find a way to hit.

“We just didn’t hit, man,” Mookie Betts said. “That’s on us. That’s on the hitters side. We didn’t execute any type of plan or anything. During the season we did.”

The Dodgers didn’t necessarily hit less than other playoff teams did this October. Their .227 batting average in five games was just a point lower than the Cleveland Guardians have through four. Their .704 OPS was second highest among teams that played at least four postseason games this year. They scored 12 runs in four games against the Padres. San Diego scored all of three more. The Padres had seven hits with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers had five.

Advertisement

“Nothing I can say is going to make it feel any better,” Roberts said. “Obviously we didn't expect to be in this position.”

Nothing he can say offers a perfect explanation, either. Perhaps the Dodgers could have gotten the few more hits they needed if Cody Bellinger was hitting, or if they had brought in one more bat to bolster the bottom of the order. But they did add Freddie Freeman to a team that already included annual MVP candidates Trea Turner and Mookie Betts, one of the game’s best offensive catchers in Will Smith and a proven playoff performer in Justin Turner. How many bats is enough to guarantee October success? And if the Dodgers didn’t have enough, can anyone?

The Dodgers could undergo significant renovations in the offseason. Trea Turner will be a free agent. Kershaw will be, too, if he decides to play another year. Justin Turner can hit the open market. Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson and other key depth members of their pitching staff can leave, as well. The Dodgers could try to replace them with the likes of Aaron Judge or Jacob deGrom if they want to try to make flashy offers to draw either to Hollywood. But even if they do, could either player bring a guarantee of October success?

Advertisement

If there is any consolation to the Dodgers, it is that no one has figured out the formula for winning regularly in October. When the Braves lost to the Phillies on Saturday, they guaranteed that MLB would not have a repeat champion until at least 2023. No one has won back-to-back titles since the Yankees in the late 1990s. For years, especially the last few, the Dodgers looked like a team built to end the drought. Instead, they have served as a powerful reminder that building for October means crossing your fingers and hoping the big hit is there when you need it.

GiftOutline Gift Article