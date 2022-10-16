Barcelona spent freely on players. Real Madrid still won El Clásico.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Barcelona sported a different look, with a twist on its iconic jersey, in Sunday’s 250th “El Clásico” against Real Madrid. The jerseys bore the owl-shaped logo of the Canadian rapper Drake’s company thanks to a new 12-year sponsorship deal with Spotify as well as Drake’s 50 billion streams on the site, for the game in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. But the result was the same as it has been in six of the teams’ last seven meetings. Real Madrid won, 3-1, handing Barcelona its first La Liga loss this season.

Barcelona are the latest victims of the Drake Curse 😅 pic.twitter.com/q3LFBZ6A1D — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 16, 2022

It was a sobering loss for Barcelona, which went on a roughly $140 million spending spree to land players such as Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Brazilian winger Raphinha, and remains in need of a small miracle to avoid Champions League group-stage elimination for the second straight year. It failed to advance to the knockout round last year in its first season without Lionel Messi, and a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan last week all but put its hopes on life support with two rounds left in the group stage.

Advertisement

Real Madrid presented a stiffer challenge for Barcelona, which, in its previous six La Liga games had not faced high-scoring teams. Real Madrid sprinted to a 2-0 first-half lead on goals by Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde, but Ferran Torres closed the margin for Barcelona to 2-1 in the 83rd minute. Rodrygo provided the final margin in stoppage time with a penalty shot after being tripped.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti learned from his team’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona last year. “Last season I changed something, but in this game I tried not to change and to put the players in their place,” he said, citing tactical decisions involving Luka Modric and other changes. “There are many players who deserve to be in the starting eleven. The type of match was one of energy to put Valverde in and, if things didn’t go well, there was Valverde and [Eduarco] Camavinga.”

Qué bonito es ser del Real Madrid. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/ZcBSsfcVmF — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) October 16, 2022

Barcelona trails undefeated Real Madrid by three points now in La Liga and its bid to close the distance between the teams by spending so freely in the hope of immediate success seems not to have worked. Losing a Clásico is a sobering prospect for Xavi Hernandez, its manager.

Although he professed his optimism, Hernandez told reporters he did not “feel happy about anything, the feeling is bad. Nothing comes out of this game despite faith and self-respect,” he said. “Today’s match was a very good opportunity to continue leading but we came out empty-handed, we had options for a draw but we didn’t take advantage of our moments.”

GiftOutline Gift Article