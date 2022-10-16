It may not be pretty, but the Vikings keep finding ways to win

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In the underbelly of Hard Rock Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings streamed off the field in a sunny, subdued manner. Some players hooted, and some mugged for the team’s camera, but most, including edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and quarterback Kirk Cousins, clapped softly to themselves or nodded politely to a small group of fans. If defensive lineman Harrison Phillips hadn’t counted off the team’s wins from thumb to pinkie — “That’s five!” he shouted — it would’ve been difficult to tell this was one of the top teams in the NFL.

But after another shaky victory, this one by a score of 24-16 over the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota (5-1) is indeed tied with a select few teams for the league’s second-best record. The Vikings’ offense sputtered badly Sunday — going three-and-out on 10 of 14 full possessions — but it hit just enough big plays to complement a defense that came up with three turnovers against a rotation of Miami’s backup quarterbacks.

In the locker room, every player harped on how the team could improve. Receiver Adam Thielen said the offense needed to sustain drives. Linebacker Jordan Hicks said the defense could’ve snuffed out the Dolphins sooner. But several players said the start to this season has felt like the opposite of 2021, when seven of the Vikings’ nine losses came by one score.

“Very much the inverse of ’21,” Cousins said Sunday. “[Last year,] I would walk off the field after we had lost and say: ‘We’re playing so well, and somehow, some way, we lost. But we’re playing at a very high level.’ This year I’m saying, ‘Gosh, we can play better, but we won.’ . . . I’ll take this any day.”

Data supports the Vikings’ self-criticism. Entering Week 6, the two most widely used advanced metrics to measure team performance — expected points added (EPA) and defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) — ranked Minnesota 13th and 20th, respectively.

But in the first year of a new front office and coaching staff, the Vikings have found ways to win and staked themselves to a two-game lead in the NFC North over the reeling Green Bay Packers (3-3), who just lost at home to the New York Jets. More than a third of the way through the season, FiveThirtyEight’s model projects Minnesota has a 92 percent chance to make the playoffs.

“Way too much of a struggle today, but to find a way to score some points to help our team win, I think it speaks to the mental toughness of those guys in that locker room,” Coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We can do a lot of things as coaches better to help our guys. But I’m really, really proud to be 5-1 right now.”

Early on, the Dolphins didn’t have a problem moving the ball, even with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, because receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle racked up yards after the catch. But the Dolphins struggled with penalties, and after Thompson left with a thumb injury, Teddy Bridgewater replaced him.

Several Vikings, including defensive end Danielle Hunter, said their familiarity with Bridgewater, who played for the Vikings from 2014 to 2017, helped. Hunter said players knew Bridgewater wanted to throw long, which helped the pass rush have one of its best games, picking up six sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

Near the end of the first half, Minnesota’s offense found its footing. Cousins threw a short touchdown to tight end Irv Smith, and after Bridgewater threw an interception, Minnesota scrambled 26 yards in 18 seconds to take a 10-3 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, the Vikings’ defense looked exhausted. It was on the field for long drives, the visitors’ sideline at Hard Rock Stadium was about 30 degrees hotter than the home side, and Minnesota’s defenders had to regularly chase Hill and Waddle, two of the league’s fastest players. But the Vikings forced a turnover on downs and three straight punts.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with Minnesota clinging to a 16-10 lead, Waddle caught a deep over route toward the sideline. The Dolphins’ offense had moved the ball well but hadn’t put up the points to match its efforts, and it seemed as though it was about to break through. But Waddle tripped and lost the ball, which Vikings safety Camryn Bynum picked up.

“Practice, preparation — it’s all the corny words,” Bynum said later, explaining how the Vikings always seem to get a fortuitous bounce or timely turnover. “Last season, we had so many games down to the last series, [and] we lost a lot of 'em. So this year, I’ll just say it’s a mind-set. We’re not going to fold.”

The turnover gave Minnesota possession at its 41-yard line with 4:10 left. It needed a score or a clock-killer to put the game away. On second down, running back Dalvin Cook took the ball on a wide zone run left. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw prevented the defensive end from setting the edge, and right guard Ed Ingram made a difficult cutoff block by stepping in front of the nose tackle and sealing him off to create a lane Cook didn’t miss. The running back took it 53 yards for the win-sealing touchdown.

“That’s an attrition type of run where our guys are leaning on him, leaning on him,” O’Connell said. “They were a tough front to run the ball against, but you pop one like that and get yourself to a two-touchdown lead.”

But even after snapping the offense from its stupor, even after calling game, even after his run secured the team’s best start in years, Cook downplayed its significance. The sixth-year player, like his teammates, said the team needed to use its upcoming bye week to get better.

“At this point in my career, I just want to win,” he said. “I want to bring something bigger to Minnesota than it ever seen before.”

