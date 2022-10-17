Alex Ovechkin breaks out with a four-point night as the Caps rally to a win

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alex Ovechkin was the best player on the ice Monday night during the Washington Capitals’ 6-4 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena, with the 37-year-old captain’s timely scoring and quick hands contributing to an emphatic victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Erasing a relatively slow start to his season, Ovechkin scored the first and last goals of the game and added two primary assists for a four-point night during a wild, back-and-forth matchup. With the score tied at 4 midway through the third period, Ovechkin set up Connor Sheary in front, and he beat Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko for the winner at 12:44.

But Ovechkin wasn’t done. He scored his second goal of the night at 17:02, redirecting a shot from Evgeny Kuznetsov to send the home crowd into a frenzy. Ovechkin, who entered the night with one assist in the season’s first three games, now has 782 career goals, leaving him 20 away from passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time list.

The Canucks had scored three straight goals to close the second period — including a pair 11 seconds apart — to take a 4-2 lead heading into the third. The Capitals (2-2-0) answered with four straight in the final frame to prevail.

Washington’s Dylan Strome scored on the power play at 1:16 to cut Vancouver’s lead in half before defenseman John Carlson tied it at 4 with 11:17 to play. Sheary’s go-ahead goal was his third of the season before Ovechkin added some insurance late.

The Capitals lost forward Connor Brown to a lower-body injury early in the third after he was hit hard by Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen in front of the Washington bench. He did not return, and Coach Peter Laviolette said after the game that he was being evaluated.

The Capitals’ next game is Thursday at Ottawa. Vancouver, led by former Capitals coach Bruce Boudreau, remains winless at 0-3-0.

Monday night’s roller coaster started with a strike from Ovechkin, who notched his first goal of the season 56 seconds in. His shot on the power play hit Demko’s left pad before the goalie appeared to knock the puck backward and into the net.

The Canucks tied the score at 1 after getting a lucky break in the final seconds of the period. After Vancouver dumped the puck off the end boards, it bounced over goalie Darcy Kuemper’s stick as he went to play it. Elias Pettersson collected the loose puck in front and scored with 8.2 seconds left.

Lars Eller put the Capitals back ahead just eight seconds into the second when the Capitals got a break of their own. A dump-in by Martin Fehervary went off the end boards and to the left of the net, then bounced through the crease and in front to a waiting Eller, who rocketed home a shot past Demko (24 saves).

Then Vancouver took over, albeit briefly.

Bo Horvat scored on a rebound off the rush at 8:03. The Canucks took their first lead only 11 seconds later when Curtis Lazar redirected Andrei Kuzmenko’s shot on the rush past Kuemper.

J.T. Miller put the Canucks up 4-2 when he ripped a shot from the left circle to beat Kuemper (26 saves) for a power-play goal with 2:26 left in the period. It was Miller’s second goal of the season but Vancouver’s last goal of the night.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Kuznetsov plays

Kuznetsov was a game-time decision after he surprisingly missed the morning skate. The Capitals said he was absent because of “maintenance.” The center had not appeared to get injured during the Capitals’ 3-1 win over Montreal on Saturday, and Laviolette said Kuznetsov was absent because of “stuff” they were “dealing with with him.”

Kuznetsov skated his normal minutes Monday and had three assists. He made a glaring error late in the second when he whacked the Canucks’ Kyle Burroughs up high and was called for a high-sticking penalty that led to Miller’s tally.

Strome’s strong start

Strome has had a solid start to his Washington tenure, recording one goal and three assists in the first four games. Strome, who started the season on the second line with Anthony Mantha and Aliaksei Protas, was elevated to the first only two games into the year. The center was moved back down to the second line midway through Monday’s contest but continued to create chances with Brown and T.J. Oshie.

Strome has factored in on all three Capitals power-play goals to start the season. With Nicklas Backstrom (hip) out for the foreseeable future, Strome’s offensive production is encouraging. The 26-year-old had 22 goals and 26 assists in 69 games last season for Chicago.

Milano clears

Sonny Milano cleared waivers and was assigned to the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. The Capitals had signed him to a one-year, $750,000 contract Sunday.

Milano, 26, had 14 goals and 20 assists in 66 games for Anaheim last season. This fall, Milano was at Calgary training camp on a professional tryout offer, but the Flames let him go after he went scoreless in four preseason games.

