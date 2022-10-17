No QB controversy yet for the Patriots, but Bailey Zappe is making his case

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — After throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry midway through the third quarter Sunday afternoon, New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe turned toward the visitors’ sideline and shrugged. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight With the score, his team took a 24-6 lead, and Zappe was making it look easy to tear apart the Cleveland Browns defense. In the Patriots’ 38-15 win at FirstEnergy Stadium, he completed 24 of his 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, and he became the first rookie since 1967 to win and record a quarterback rating of at least 100 in each of his first two starts.

When the season began, just seeing the field appeared improbable for Zappe. The 23-year-old rookie was New England’s third-string quarterback, but after Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer suffered injuries, Zappe ascended the depth chart to lead the Patriots (3-3) to blowout wins over the Lions and Browns in successive weeks, snapping the team’s sluggish opening.

“He’s making a ton of improvements,” Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith said. “Back there, he looks comfortable; he looks like he’s really settling in. He’s come in the past couple of weeks and has done a hell of a job. He’s been playing his [butt] off.”

Since Tom Brady’s free agent departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, New England has been seeking consistency — and a playoff win. Jones took over at quarterback in 2021 after Cam Newton started 15 games for the Patriots in 2020, and while Jones has recovered from an ankle sprain, Zappe has made a case to become the team’s signal-caller. Jones, 24, threw on the field before Sunday’s game but was ruled out about 90 minutes before kickoff.

Zappe had envisioned an NFL opportunity since he was a child. Houston Christian University coach Vic Shealy said most quarterbacks smirk when they share their NFL dreams with him. But when Zappe told Shealy his junior year of high school that he’d play in the NFL, Zappe’s face remained deadpan.

“I really felt like he would be a guy that could handle all that’s put on a quarterback in the league mentally,” Shealy said.

At HCU, Zappe earned the starting job as a freshman in 2017. In his first game, against Texas State, Zappe completed all six passes on his opening touchdown drive. The following year, the team expanded its playbook, which Zappe mastered. The Victoria, Tex., native soon began calling plays.

After completing classes, Zappe devoted the remainder of his days to training and studying film at HCU’s football facility. The team didn’t practice Mondays, and Zappe was the lone player who’d spend those days at the facility.

“At his very core,” Shealy said, “he just cannot conceive how there’s ever an option other than winning the game.”

After playing four years at HCU, Zappe emerged on the national radar as a graduate student at Western Kentucky last year. He set single-season FBS records with 5,967 passing yards and 62 touchdowns, and the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of April’s NFL Draft.

New England was 1-1 when Jones sprained his ankle against the Ravens Sept. 25, and it went on to lose that game. The next week, Hoyer suffered a concussion on the second drive of the game against the Green Bay Packers. Zappe entered one of the NFL’s most hostile environments, Lambeau Field, and threw his first career touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVante Parker late in the third quarter. Still, the Patriots lost, 27-24, in overtime.

In his first start Oct. 9, Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards in New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions — its most dominant yet. He continued to progress Sunday.

Zappe’s major blemish against the Browns (2-4) came in the first quarter, when defensive end Myles Garrett strip-sacked him. Shealy said Zappe often revamped his performance for second halves in college. Playing at South Dakota in September 2019, Zappe rebounded from an inconsistent start by scoring a touchdown on every second-half drive in a win.

Zappe made a similar adjustment Sunday, as the Patriots began the half by marching down the field before Zappe’s two-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton provided the Patriots a 17-6 lead. The connection marked the franchise’s first touchdown pass between rookies since 1993.

“We always talk when we’re on the field,” Zappe said. “We’re just playing football out there. It’s what we’ve been playing since we were five years old. It’s fun to play with those guys.”

Zappe threw his 31-yard touchdown pass to Henry about six minutes later in front of 67,431 spectators. Four Patriots recorded at least 60 receiving yards for the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 45 passes and threw two interceptions.

In the final minutes, Bill Belichick, whose 324th victory tied him with George Halas for the second-most among NFL coaches, instructed Zappe on the sideline toward his second victory.

“He’s still a rookie, so we aren’t going to sit here and be like, ‘Zappe’s the GOAT,’” Smith said. “He definitely has impressed, man. He looks real comfortable.”

Smith paused before asking reporters, “Is he going to watch this interview?”

“He isn’t good enough,” Smith continued with a smile. “He has to be better.”

Zappe, who has long been one of his biggest critics, acknowledges that.

“We’ve definitely made some strides,” he said. “Of course there are some things we can fix on offense. Personally, there’s some things that I need to clean up. But that’s the great thing about football: You always get next week, and you always get practice to clean those things up.”

Whether Zappe will receive another chance to prove himself next Monday against the Chicago Bears remains uncertain. When Jones returns, the Patriots could face another difficult decision as they work to form their refurbished identity.

