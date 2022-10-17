Commanders QB Carson Wentz to undergo surgery on fractured finger

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders’ quarterback carousel could spin yet again. Carson Wentz will undergo surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his right (throwing) hand, and his timeline for recovery remains uncertain, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. If Wentz does miss time, the team will once again turn to backup and fan favorite Taylor Heinicke to fill the void. Rookie Sam Howell would serve as his backup.

Wentz suffered the injury late in the second quarter of Washington’s win over the Chicago Bears Thursday, but he played the entire the game, without a splint or tape for protection. He said afterward his hand was “a little sore,” but he’d be “all right.”

Wentz saw a specialist in Los Angeles Monday to determine the next steps, which included surgery. Placing him on the injured reserve list is another possible step, but it is not yet guaranteed. If Wentz does end up on IR, he would have to miss at least the next four games before returning to practice.

The Commanders host the Green Bay Packers Sunday at FedEx Field, then travel to Indianapolis to face Wentz’s former team in Week 8. A home game against the Minnesota Vikings and a road trip to Philadelphia follow.

Wentz’s injury is the latest on a long list for the Commanders, who lost starting center Chase Roullier to a knee injury earlier in the season and are still without starting defensive end Chase Young (ACL). Seven other starters have missed time this season because of injuries.

If Wentz is sidelined, Washington will make its ninth quarterback swap since 2020, when Ron Rivera was hired as head coach. It would also mark the team’s third switch to Heinicke.

Heinicke signed with Washington in December 2020 as an emergency quarterback in case of a coronavirus outbreak. He got his first start in the team’s playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early 2021 and impressed enough to land a second contract with the team.

Last season, Heinicke took over again when Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 1. He went on to lead Washington to a 7-8 record as a starter. It was clear at the end of the season, however, that Washington planned to find a longer-term starter who could stretch the field vertically in coordinator Scott Turner’s offense.

So in March, Washington traded for Wentz and took on his full $22 million salary. The Commanders swapped 2022 second-round picks with the Indianapolis Colts and gave up two draft picks — a third-rounder in 2022 and a conditional third-rounder in 2023 — in exchange. The 2023 third-round selection would turn into a second-round pick if Wentz were to play 70 percent of the Commanders’ snaps this season. Should Wentz miss significant time, that becomes less likely.

The price was hefty for a starting quarterback, especially one who was dealt twice in as many seasons with a slew of not-so-flattering reports that followed. But Washington believed Wentz could stabilize its offense and that he could possibly revive his career to become a long-term solution. If anything, he had the size and the arm strength, and it seemed as if, with the right pieces around him, the Commanders could create a more explosive offense.

“It allows us to throw the ball vertical even more so than we have in the past,” Rivera said in March during Wentz’s introductory news conference at the Commanders’ headquarters. “... The vertical attack opens up a lot more things, opens up some things underneath in the passing game. It opens up some of the running game, knowing that [a defense is] not going to be able to put eight guys up in the box, forcing them to choose between five, six, seven guys in the box. … I think it will really help us to attack our opponents differently.”

But the offense with Wentz at the helm has lagged for much of the past six weeks. Wentz has taken 23 sacks, tied for the league high through six games, and the Commanders rank among the bottom nine in net yards, third-down conversion rate and scoring.

Though Heinicke lacks the coaching staff’s preferred size for the position and doesn’t have Wentz’s arm, his return could jump-start the Commanders — or at least help them play at the level they did last season. Injuries to Wentz’s knee and back over the years have seemingly curtailed his athleticism, limiting the offense and its playbook. Heinicke’s knack for improvising and escaping the pocket to avoid pressure could help Washington keep plays alive and extend drives.

Another possible change at quarterback, though, will leave the Commanders in a precarious position in their third season of an attempted rebuild with Rivera. Despite changes to the roster, the front office and the brand, the Commanders could look much like the team that trotted out two years ago: still in need of a solution at quarterback.

