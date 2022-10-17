Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood to remain in custody on assault charges

The 21-year-old player, accused of incidents that occurred in October 2021, had been out on bail since January but was arrested Saturday in Trafford for allegedly breaching the conditions of his release. Flanked by two officers Monday, Greenwood spoke only to confirm his name, birth date and address at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court. After the proceedings, District Judge Mark Hadfield made the decision to keep Greenwood in custody at least until his next appearance, Nov. 21 in Manchester Crown Court.