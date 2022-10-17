Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood to remain in custody on assault charges

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, charged with attempted rape, assault and “repeatedly engaging” in controlling and coercive behavior, was remanded in custody during a court appearance Monday in Manchester, England.
Greenwood, who is from Bowdon, Greater Manchester, was arrested in January when images and videos emerged online. Prosecutor Rebecca Macaulay-Addison told the court Monday (via the Guardian) that the complainant alleged the attempted rape occurred on Oct. 22, 2021. Greenwood is also accused of monitoring the woman’s social media accounts and “making threats and derogatory comments towards her, amounting to a serious effect upon her,” Macaulay-Addison said. The controlling and coercive behavior allegedly occurred between November 2018 and October 2022, according to the BBC. He also faces a count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in December 2021.
In accordance with bail conditions, he had surrendered his passport and agreed not to contact the complainant, her parents or her friends.
Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with Man U shortly after the allegations surfaced online in January. In February, he lost his endorsement deal with Nike.