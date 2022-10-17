The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood to remain in custody on assault charges

October 17, 2022 at 12:14 p.m. EDT
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has been remanded in custody. (Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, charged with attempted rape, assault and “repeatedly engaging” in controlling and coercive behavior, was remanded in custody during a court appearance Monday in Manchester, England.

The 21-year-old player, accused of incidents that occurred in October 2021, had been out on bail since January but was arrested Saturday in Trafford for allegedly breaching the conditions of his release. Flanked by two officers Monday, Greenwood spoke only to confirm his name, birth date and address at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court. After the proceedings, District Judge Mark Hadfield made the decision to keep Greenwood in custody at least until his next appearance, Nov. 21 in Manchester Crown Court.

Greenwood, who is from Bowdon, Greater Manchester, was arrested in January when images and videos emerged online. Prosecutor Rebecca Macaulay-Addison told the court Monday (via the Guardian) that the complainant alleged the attempted rape occurred on Oct. 22, 2021. Greenwood is also accused of monitoring the woman’s social media accounts and “making threats and derogatory comments towards her, amounting to a serious effect upon her,” Macaulay-Addison said. The controlling and coercive behavior allegedly occurred between November 2018 and October 2022, according to the BBC. He also faces a count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in December 2021.

In accordance with bail conditions, he had surrendered his passport and agreed not to contact the complainant, her parents or her friends.

Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with Man U shortly after the allegations surfaced online in January. In February, he lost his endorsement deal with Nike.

