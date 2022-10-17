Sports Betting ‘Monday Night Football’ betting predictions for Broncos-Chargers Our analysts expect Austin Ekeler to cool off, and Russell Wilson to heat up. (Washington Post illustration/iStock/NFL)

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers will limp into this week’s “Monday Night Football” matchup as two wounded teams that have struggled to meet expectations. The 2-3 Broncos are first in the NFL — by a yawning chasm over No. 2 Tennessee — in the annual contract value of their seriously injured players. The Chargers, 3-2 and at home Monday night, rank fifth.

Here is where things stand with #NFL injuries this week. #Broncos at an inexplicable level. #packers currently the healthiest pic.twitter.com/Nuk2thwUsL — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 13, 2022

And the above chart only includes the players who are on injured reserve, the physically unable to perform list or the non-football injury list. Both teams’ practice reports over the past few days have been littered with players who aren’t officially out but have either missed practices or were limited during the run-up to Monday night’s game.

For the Broncos, beleaguered quarterback Russell Wilson has a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder, which required a platelet-rich plasma injection after Denver’s most recent game, a 12-9 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 6. Wilson is expected to play Monday, but four other starters for Denver’s offense either missed practice or were limited last week. Starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL in a Week 4 loss to the Raiders and is done for the season. Three starters on defense were similarly limited last week.

Advertisement

The Chargers are in slightly better shape but have been without star wide receiver Keenan Allen since their season opener, when the five-time Pro Bowler suffered a hamstring injury. He has gone through limited practices in the run-up to Monday night but was listed as doubtful in the team’s final injury report.

Suffice to say, all these injury questions make for a difficult handicapping proposition, but hopefully we can suss out some winners. As of Monday morning, the Chargers were 4.5-point favorites over the Broncos, down from -6 or -6.5 when the market opened, and the total had been set at 45.5 points, down from 46 or 46.5 at open.

Neil Greenberg’s bets

Austin Ekeler, under 60.5 rushing yards

The Chargers running back has been on the upswing over the past few games: His rushing yard totals have gone from 5 to 60 to 173 over the past three weeks. Still, I am willing to take the stand that this will be a letdown game for the star rusher. The Broncos boast the fourth-best overall defense in the NFL after adjusting for strength of schedule, per Football Outsiders, stopping rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage 20 percent of the time (the league average is 18 percent).

Shortest touchdown yards, under 1½ yards at -140 or better

In 10 games, these two teams together have produced six drives that put them to a goal-to-go situation at the one-yard line, which is what this bet needs to succeed. These are small sample sizes, but the league as a whole is 74 for 99 in converting these situations (75 percent), giving this prop some promise.

Advertisement

Matt Bonesteel’s bet

Russell Wilson over 232.5 passing yards (available at FanDuel)

We’ve gone from “let Russ cook” to “is Russ cooked?” over the first five games of the season, as the veteran has labored to get the Broncos’ offense going. Yes, Wilson hasn’t been great, but how much is the narrative being shaped by the fact that three of Denver’s first five games were televised to a national audience? I think that’s driving down his passing prop for Monday night’s game, and that the over is worth a look.

The Chargers rank 20th in passing yards allowed per game and are tied for 14th in yards allowed per attempt despite facing Trevor Lawrence, Davis Mills and Jacoby Brissett over their past three games. They have struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks with pass-rusher Joey Bosa out with a groin injury, and their pressure rate of 19.6 percent ranks 25th in the league. Wilson has been much better this season with time to throw, completing 63.6 percent of his passes with four touchdowns while working with a clean pocked — compared with 46.3 percent and zero touchdowns when hurried. Wilson also is averaging an NFL-high 2.2 passes that travel at least 30 yards in the air per game, and Los Angeles ranks 22nd in DVOA against deep passes.

Per Pro Football Focus, Broncos pass-catchers also have 13 drops on Wilson’s 114 catchable passes, a rate of one drop every 8.8 passes, which vastly exceeds the NFL average of one drop every 15.5 catchable passes. At some point, Denver’s receivers will start to hold on to the ball.

Despite his rocky start, Wilson has exceeded 232.5 passing yards in 3 of 5 games, and I think he will again in a favorable matchup against the Chargers.

GiftOutline Gift Article