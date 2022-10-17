MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

The modern MVP discourse has become increasingly dominated by statistical production, and few players in history have put up numbers like Antetokounmpo. In each of the past four seasons, he has averaged at least 27 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, even though he hasn’t played more than 33 minutes a night. That consistent excellence has translated to two MVPs and third-place and fourth-place finishes, and he is a near-lock to be back in the mix this season after his first normal offseason since 2019. Remember, the Bucks played deep into July during their 2021 title run.

Perhaps the biggest hang-up for Antetokounmpo is his lack of a juicy narrative: The Bucks return the same core that they have had for years, and they are unlikely to chase late-season wins or run up his playing time to land him more hardware. Sadly, routine genius often gets taken for granted by voters.

But consider the growing possibility that the masses are ready to recognize Antetokounmpo as the NBA’s marquee talent. In various interviews over the last two years, the 27-year-old Greek forward has nominated Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James as the best player in basketball. The truth? Antetokounmpo has ascended to the top of the list because he is now more dependable and physically dominant than the elder statesmen that he reveres.

Antetokounmpo won the 2019 MVP because he was unexpectedly great and the 2020 MVP because he came back even better. This is the year for Antetokounmpo to win because he’s the best, period. James won the 2012 MVP, his third, on similar grounds, once a consensus built that he had taken the baton from the Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki generation.

