Paul VI shifts division hierarchy; Potomac gets revenge vs. Douglass

When St. Paul VI stuffed St. Mary’s Ryken’s final run Friday night and survived the three-and-a-half hour, double-overtime gauntlet, the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro division’s hierarchy shifted. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ryken had won the past three division championships; PVI had remained third in the league’s standings the past few years. With their 28-21 win in Chantilly, the Panthers proved they’re a contender to win their first division crown since 1999.

“We’ve been pointing toward this year; we have 19 seniors, and we’ve got Ryken at home,” PVI assistant coach Jason Murphy said. “It was probably the biggest win we’ve had in four or five years.”

PVI (6-1) dropped out of contention soon after its last championship. As the Panthers have improved in recent years, they have dominated most division teams but haven’t tested Ryken or Archbishop Carroll.

That appeared to remain true at the third quarter’s conclusion Friday, when Ryken led, 21-6. The Panthers scored twice in the final seven minutes.

In double-overtime, PVI quarterback Henry Fleckner ran for a touchdown to provide the Panthers the lead. When Ryken attempted a run on fourth down on the ensuing possession, seniors Matt Hunter, Braden Holt and Griffin Hart protected the goal line.

4th and goal stop! Game over! 28-21 @pvifootball over a very good and very tough @SMRFootball team (in double OT). 🙏🏼 Prayers for the Knights injured player. pic.twitter.com/gFkh6YpWB4 — PVI Sports (@pvisports) October 15, 2022

“We won the league in [boys’] basketball,” Murphy said. “We compete for championships in lacrosse and girls’ basketball. We want to put a banner up in football.”

— Kyle Melnick

Potomac exacts revenge on Douglass

When Potomac (Md.) received its schedule, the first thing the Wolverines did was circle Oct. 14.

After losing to Douglass, 38-0, during last season’s Maryland 2A playoffs, the Wolverines were eager to rid themselves of that feeling.

On Friday night, Potomac (6-1) got a bit of revenge by knocking off the defending state champions, 12-7.

“Friday’s win was huge for us because we are trying to be where they finished at last year,” Coach Ronnie Crump said. “As the defending champs, they are in the way. The only way to get them out of the way is by beating them, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Potomac snapped its three-game losing streak within the matchup and put an end to a 16-game winning streak carried by the Eagles (6-1).

“I think that this game was really important for our team because it just shows what we’re capable of when we are locked in on the game plan and listening to what our coaches say,” Potomac defensive back Sascha Garcia said.

Crump said the Wolverines’ biggest hurdles remain, as they will now be a team opponents circle. Next up is Largo, which Potomac, 15-14, beat on a crazy play last year.

The Wolverines don’t have much time to celebrate their most recent victory.

“Getting that win was a statement, but it wasn’t a championship,” Garcia said. “We want rings and in order to get it we’ve got to have a short memory. If everyone keeps pulling in the same direction, we’ll be champs for sure.”

Players of the Week

Nathan Harrison, Bishop O’Connell: The linebacker had eight tackles (including three for loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in the Knights’ 10-7 win over rival Bishop Ireton.

Cortney Davis, Wise: The senior quarterback put on a show against Suitland, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for another in the Pumas’ 42-8 bounceback victory.

Miles Greer, South County: The Stallions asked their senior defensive back to fill in on offense and he didn’t disappoint, scoring three touchdowns as South County handed West Springfield its first loss.

Van Mahoney, Sherwood: The sophomore finished with 122 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Warriors handed Blair its first loss.

Games to Watch

Northwest at Quince Orchard, Friday, 6:30

Fairfax at Lake Braddock, Friday, 7 p.m.

Potomac at Largo, Friday, 7 p.m.

DeMatha at St. John’s, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Walter Johnson shows ‘consistency’ and ‘resiliency’

Talking about his team on Saturday morning, hours after it defeated Richard Montgomery to move to 6-1, Walter Johnson Coach Larry Hurd stopped himself and chuckled.

“I keep saying ‘consistency’ and ‘resiliency,’ ” he said. “But that’s what this team is all about.”

Not only have the Wildcats been consistent this season, they have been consistently good in recent years. With Friday’s win, the Bethesda program reached six victories for a third straight season.

Achieving that kind of sustained success was not easy. Until recently, Walter Johnson had never been considered much of a football school. In fact, it had achieved just four winning seasons since 1974 before Hurd took over in 2018. If anything, Hurd says, that history made his job a little bit easier.

“Day one that I was hired, way back, the senior group was so hungry to win,” he said. “Buy-in was definitely never an issue, and they helped lay the foundation for the future.”

That future has arrived, and the Wildcats have proven to they know how to win. “Resilient” feels like the right way to describe a group that has three wins by six points or fewer this fall, including a 10-7 victory over traditional powerhouse Northwest.

“This team does what it takes to win,” Hurd said.

— Michael Errigo

Brentsville District embraces small-town feel

Teams that come to play Brentsville District typically experience the same trip to the school. They peel off the highway, pass residential roads and make a final turn onto Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville’s commercial strip, which is closed for business Friday nights. It leads them right to Donald Lambert Field.

“The GPS sends them down the street, and everything is dark,” Coach Loren White said, “until you come up to the bright lights of our stadium.”

While other programs talk about replicating a small-town atmosphere, the Tigers live in it. Their school’s enrollment hovers around 1,000 in a given year, and the vast majority of multiple-generation families in town schedule their lives around fall Friday nights.

“[Nokesville] builds everything around football,” junior Nico Orlando said.

After securing their first regional championship last year, the Tigers (6-1) say they lean on their “brotherhood” and “family environment” more than most. Last fall, when senior teammate Ryland Harris died of brain cancer, they needed all the support they could get.

The Tigers dedicated last fall to Harris and have made it a point to recognize his legacy this season, converging at the 12-yard line before each game — to represent the No. 12 he wore — and praying before they break on a shout of “Ryland strong!”

“One of the biggest things we say is ‘Play like Ry,’ ” senior Will Johnson said. “He was the hardest worker I ever met, but he always had the goofiest smile on his face. We all joked about that with him at the time, but looking back it was one of the things I appreciated most about him. … It’s something we all think about but no one has to say. Everyone knows we’re doing this for Ry.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

