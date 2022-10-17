Shams Charania, master of the NBA scoop, will appear on FanDuel show

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Online sports betting giant FanDuel on Monday announced a new NBA show that will debut this season on the sportsbook’s newly launched TV network. The show will offer news, analysis and, of course, betting lines. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It also will include regular appearances by Shams Charania, the star reporter for the Athletic and a leading NBA news breaker, in the latest blurring of lines between two evolving industries: sports media and sports wagering.

In the four years since the Supreme Court overturned a decades-old law that limited most sports betting to Nevada, gambling operators have battled for market share as states have legalized wagering. Thirty-one states plus the District of Columbia have legalized it so far.

They have hired personalities as ambassadors, partnered with media companies, paid huge sums to the biggest stars in the business and even bought sports media companies, all in an effort to attract customers in an evolving marketplace. That push into media has coincided with traditional sports outlets, such as local newspapers and TV networks, grappling with lost ad revenue, declining subscriptions and cord-cutting.

With Charania, FanDuel is offering the potential for something novel: news. The company’s announcement advertises that Charania “will bring his insights and breaking news to the show each week” and provide “interesting news nuggets only he can deliver.”

Elite news breakers such as Charania have the ability to dramatically move betting lines with their reports. In the lead-up to this year’s NBA draft, the odds for the first pick fluctuated wildly based on reports from ESPN’s leading NBA reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski. Charania now will be collecting a check from the same company that is setting lines based on the information he is reporting, which could present an ethical dilemma: Who gets his “news nuggets” first — the sportsbook paying him or its audience?

Reached by The Post, a representative for Charania referred questions to FanDuel.

“It will always go to the audience first,” Chris Jones, FanDuel’s vice president of communications, said in an interview. “He’s not sitting in an office; he is a contributor to our network, which is based in [Los Angeles], and not at all tied to our sportsbook operation, now or in the future.”

Jones added, “There’s no melding of our network and the sportsbook.”

Jones said Charania will continue to break much of his news on Twitter to his nearly 2 million followers. “He’s going to break news on social media. That’s where we want him to break things,” Jones said. “Then he will come on air on FanDuel and contextualize that information.”

Charania usually tags his other employers, subscription sports website the Athletic and TV network Stadium, in those tweets, and he may tag FanDuel’s TV network going forward, Jones said. As part of the agreement, Charania will be prohibited from opening FanDuel sportsbook or daily fantasy accounts.

The Athletic, which was acquired by the New York Times earlier this year, has had an evolving relationship with sports gambling. Last year, the company signed an affiliate marketing deal with gambling company BetMGM, entitling the Athletic to referral fees for customers it sends to BetMGM. But after the Times acquisition, the deal was scaled back to a sponsorship, meaning the Athletic could not collect payments for readers who made bets through their referrals. The Athletic also recently instituted a policy that bars reporters from betting on the sports they cover.

Before the Times purchase, the Athletic had blocked at least one reporter from doing a side deal with a gambling company. However, the Athletic’s publisher, David Perpich, said in a recent interview that the Athletic would not necessarily prohibit its staffers from being paid by a gambling company. “We allow gambling companies to advertise on the website,” he said. “As long as someone isn’t putting themselves in danger of violating journalism and independence ethics, we would be supportive of that situation.”

A Times Company spokesman said the Athletic did not have rules in place prohibiting staffers from working with betting companies and that requests are approved on a case-by-case basis.

FanDuel TV launched in September and is available as a linear TV channel and a streaming service. The company announced that Pat McAfee’s media company and Bill Simmons’s the Ringer will create content for the network. Its new NBA show, called “Run it Back,” will be hosted by Michelle Beadle and former NBA player Chandler Parsons and air three times per week.

