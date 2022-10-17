Tennessee gets donations — and criticism — after launching goal post fundraiser

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The scene was chaotic Saturday evening in Knoxville, Tenn., as the crowd swelled onto the Neyland Stadium field and did what one might expect to celebrate Tennessee’s win over Alabama. Fans ripped down the goal posts and paraded them through the streets of Knoxville, with some of the pipes ending up in the Tennessee River. Such was the euphoria of the Volunteers’ first victory over the Crimson Tide in 16 years.

On Sunday, there was the sobering reality that another home game looms Saturday against Tennessee-Martin. So the Twitter account of Tennessee Football turned to fans, alumni and perhaps Tide haters for a fundraising drive it said would go toward the purchase of new goalposts.

“Y’all remember how we tore the goal posts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River? Yeah that was awesome. Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week’s game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y’all help us out?”

To do so, supporters were invited to contribute to an online fund that supports the school’s “My All” initiative, a campaign launched last year that “aims to impact each of Tennessee’s 20 varsity athletic programs by providing championship resources to support student-athletes’ academic and competitive pursuits.” As of Monday morning, the “New Goalposts Fund” had raised nearly $80,000, more than half the goal. There are options for a $16 donation representing the number of years since the Vols had beaten their SEC rival, a $52.49 donation that represents Saturday’s final score, and a $1,019.15 donation that represents the sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.

“We thought this was a fun way to invite Vol Nation to continue in the celebration,” Danny White, the school’s athletic director, told ESPN. “We had heard before and during the game that the fans would support a celebration, no matter the cost, so we leaned into that enthusiasm.”

This view of @Vol_Football fans taking apart the goal post 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JqnJNVFMpm — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2022

Not everyone was leaning in so enthusiastically to the university leveraging a historic win for donations, with some tweeting about tuition (just over $13,000 for in-state students) and one suggesting “we could just go for two every time.”

The Tennessee athletics department operated at a six-figure surplus during the 2021 fiscal year, the Knoxville News reported in January, and withstood the impact of the coronavirus pandemic “because of a $23 million leaguewide supplemental bailout from the SEC.” The department paid $5.4 million (4 percent of total operating expenses) in severance to coaches and administrators, including former athletic director Phillip Fulmer and assistants on former football coach Jeremy Pruitt’s staff, the outlet noted. Coach Josh Heupel earns $5 million annually.

Lost goal posts aren’t the only expense to arise from the celebration Saturday. The scene that instantly erupted when Chase McGrath’s game-winning 40-yard field goal sailed through the uprights and enveloped coaches and players drew a $100,000 fine from the SEC. Because it was Tennessee’s second offense under the league’s field access policy (the first occurred after a basketball game against Florida in 2006), the penalty was increased. And should a third incident for the 6-0 Volunteers result in a fine, it would rise to $250,000 — all of which goes to the SEC’s Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

