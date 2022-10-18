As Brittney Griner turns 32 in prison, ‘#WeAreBG’ reminds of her plight

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brittney Griner turned 32 Tuesday, spending the occasion on Day 243 of her detainment in Russia not with cake and presents but alone as family, friends, fellow athletes and coaches launched a #WeAreBG campaign seeking her return to the United States. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I’ve felt every moment of the grueling seven months without her,” Griner’s wife, Cherelle, said on wearebg.org, a website where supporters can post messages to Brittney Griner.

In a message released by her lawyer to CNN, Griner said: “Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me.”

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, has been imprisoned since her arrest Feb. 17 on charges of entering Russia (where she has played during the WNBA’s offseason) with vape cartridges containing 0.702 grams of cannabis oil. She was sentenced to more than nine years in prison Aug. 4 and waits for a diplomatic exchange of prisoners or other resolution of her situation to allow her to return home.

How do you say Happy Birthday to someone who has been wrongfully detained for 243 days?#WeAreBG#BringBGHome pic.twitter.com/KcXhqu5R3B — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) October 18, 2022

In May, the U.S. State Department changed her classification to “wrongfully detained,” meaning the government would seek her release. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by telephone in late July about a U.S. proposal to secure the release of Griner and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine serving a 16-year sentence in Russia, but neither side reported progress in what Blinken described as “a frank and direct conversation.”

Advertisement

Since then, there has been little information on the case and State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed last week via CNN that the U.S. Embassy in Russia has had no consular access to Griner since early August. Her legal team is expected to appeal her conviction Oct. 25 in a Moscow court.

“I think of her every day,” Sandy Brondello, the New York Liberty coach who was with Griner’s Mercury team from 2014 to 2021, told ESPN. “Not just the great player she developed into. She has this amazing laugh, which I can’t wait to hear again.”

Dawn Staley, the South Carolina coach who formerly coached USA Basketball, said: “There is such a human side to BG that a lot of people on the outside don’t know. I wish that a lot of people were able to see that and could express themselves with the honesty that Brittney does.”

Advertisement

Breanna Stewart, a Team USA teammate, tweeted: “We are not a family without #BrittneyGriner. It’s time to BRING HER HOME. #WeAreBG. Today marks eight months of her Wrongful Detention. She needs her family now more than ever. BG — we have not forgotten you, and we will not rest until you’re home.”

We are not a family without #BrittneyGriner. It’s time to BRING HER HOME. #WeAreBG.



Today marks eight months of her Wrongful Detention. She needs her family now more than ever.



BG - we have not forgotten you, and we will not rest until you’re home. pic.twitter.com/gVJAXByU34 — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) October 17, 2022

Tennis legend Billie Jean King also tweeted support.

Today, Brittney Griner turns 32.



She will spend her birthday in a Russian prison, where she has been unlawfully detained for 8 months.



Let’s continue to advocate for her release and bring her home.#WeAreBG — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) October 18, 2022

The WNBA promised, “we will not forget about you and we will not stop fighting for you,” in a tweet. “The W won’t be the same until you’re home.” The Women’s National Basketball Players Association echoed that, tweeting: “We are not The 144 without #BrittneyGriner. It’s time to BRING HER HOME. #WeAreBG. Today marks eight months of her Wrongful Detention. BG — we have not forgotten you, and we will not rest until you’re home.”

Happy Birthday Brittney Griner, we will not forget about you and we will not stop fighting for you. The W won’t be the same until you’re home 🧡 #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/J5sO2EkGLL — WNBA (@WNBA) October 18, 2022

In early October, Cherelle Griner told Gayle King of “CBS Mornings” of the toll detainment has taken on the basketball star, as revealed in conversations with her.

Advertisement

“She’s not herself. When I see her, she’s not herself,” Cherelle Griner said. “I say she’s strong because, how are you still standing? Like, how are you still alive going through this? But B.G. is at her absolute weakest moment in life right now. She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment. Because she’s saying things to me like, ‘My life just don’t even matter no more.’”

Cherelle Griner said she has twice spoken with Griner on the phone since her detainment. After the first call, she felt Griner was doing well and that “we can survive this.” After the second, she felt the detainment had so worn on Griner’s mental health that Cherelle cried for “two, three days straight.”

“It was the most disturbing phone call I’ve ever experienced. … You could hear that she was not okay. You know if you think about a person suffering and when they have suffered to a max, like you could hear that she was at the max that day.”

GiftOutline Gift Article