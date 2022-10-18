Charles Barkley signs ‘life-altering deal’ to stay with TNT’s NBA show

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As recently as February, Charles Barkley was reiterating — in typically vivid terms — his preference to retire at the end of his contract with TNT and its parent company. As usual, and to the delight of countless NBA fans, it appears he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the conglomerate formerly known as Turner Sports, announced Monday that Barkley and his three cohorts on TNT’s much-loved “Inside the NBA” studio show have reached agreements to “remain together for many years to come.”

The deals for Barkley and fellow analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, as well as for host Ernie Johnson, run for 10 years, according to multiple reports. Barkley is currently on a contract that ties him to TNT through the 2024-25 season, which is also the end point of the network’s deal to air NBA games. Once that pact runs its course, there could be a furious bidding war among a number of prominent platforms to gain the rights to NBA games and content, and keeping the “Inside the NBA” crew in the fold could be touted by TNT as a selling point to retain the loyalty of the league.

The New York Post suggested that Barkley’s deal might allow him to leave for another platform, should TNT lose the NBA in 2025. The newspaper also reported that the Hall of Famer is making $10 million annually on his existing contract and “could approach $200 million” total over the course of his new deal.

“We’re all a big family. Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me, and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley, 59, said in a quote shared by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal … and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

That wasn’t quite the tone Barkley struck in a conference call with reporters ahead of February’s NBA All-Star Game. At that time (via the Dallas Morning News), he noted the three years left on his TNT contract and said “that’s probably going to be it for me.”

“I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with. But I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die,” Barkley said then. “I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract.

“And I don’t want to die on TV,” he continued. “I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-ass Shaq [waiting] to drop dead.”

In 2014, when Barkley had two years left on a contract with TNT, he declared, “I would rather leave too early than stay too long. And 17 years is a long time. I told Ernie [Johnson] when I took the job, I was only going to be here four years. Now 15 years later, I’m still here. I’m leaning heavily toward it, toward finishing my two years and leaving on a good note.”

Earlier this year, Barkley said he was being courted by LIV Golf but turned down what presumably would have been a lucrative offer from the Saudi Arabia-funded challenger to the PGA Tour.

A former NBA MVP and 11-time all-star whose playing career ended in 1990, Barkley joined Johnson and Smith on TNT’s studio panel in 2000. The program was already a darling of critics and fans alike when O’Neal came aboard in 2011.

O’Neal, who has developed a habit of trading mostly-but-perhaps-not-entirely-good-natured barbs with Barkley, asserted last year that his sparring partner was “never gonna quit” the show.

“Charles is going to be here forever,” O’Neal said then. “We need him, and he needs us. I’m convinced that if I’m retired and I don’t do nothing, I will falter away. This is what we do and what we live for. It’s what we’ve been doing, and we need each other.”

In a quote shared Monday, O’Neal said he was “happy” for Johnson and Smith before playfully asking, “Is there someone else I’m forgetting?”

“I’m kidding … love you, Charles,” O’Neal continued. “As long as I say, ‘Are you not entertained?’ and the answer is ‘Yes,’ then we’re going to keep this thing going.”

