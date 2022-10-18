The Eagles have made a rapid return to the NFL’s upper echelon

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — It promises to be the most enjoyable of bye weeks for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have followed a rapid teardown of a Super Bowl-winning nucleus with an equally accelerated retooling toward top-contender status. They are the NFL’s lone unbeaten team six weeks into the season. And they are coming off a triumph over a division rival in a high-profile game here Sunday night that put the focus on the early-season revival of the NFC East.

“Teams are either coming together or they’re not,” Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field, soon after his team’s 26-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. “That truly is the way it is. And this team is coming together.”

Indeed it is, far sooner than most could have imagined when Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie dismissed coach Doug Pederson in January 2021, not even three years after Pederson orchestrated the first Super Bowl win in franchise history with that “Philly Special” ingenuity to beat the New England Patriots. In 2020, Pederson had benched former would-be franchise quarterback Carson Wentz in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts late in a miserable 4-11-1 season. Lurie said then he felt the team needed to get younger, and he and Pederson merely had a difference in vision for the path ahead.

“He has a conviction as to what qualities he needs to see to have sustained, long-term success as a head coach,” Joe Banner, formerly Lurie’s top lieutenant as the team’s president, said last week. “And I think he developed some areas with Doug that he was very confident in the answer to that question, and some other areas that he doubted it. … It didn’t mean that Doug was a terrible coach. It just meant that what the Eagles were looking for and what they thought would lead to the most success of a head coach, they had some concerns in some areas about Doug. I don’t think it was a massive indictment.”

Banner, who left the organization in 2012 after an 18-year stint, calls Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman “one of the better GMs in the league.” And the Eagles are among the teams, Banner said, that excel in roster construction, with an eye toward the bigger picture that goes beyond merely evaluating players.

“The Eagles’ philosophy is that you must have a difference-making quarterback,” Banner said. “And you must consistently win both lines of scrimmage even against the best teams in the league. And they put a lot of resources into that, whether it’s teaching or training or coaching or drafting or free agency. I think those are the teams that can turn around quickly and have sustained success, as opposed to a really good year or two and then they fall back. … If they go all the way, deep in the playoffs and win the Super Bowl, then they’re even better than I thought.

“But to turn the team around to the level I think they have — which is to be a very good team but not a great team, in my opinion — it’s because they are good evaluators, but they’re also right on about the proper way to build a team. … I think they get that right.”

All NFL teams prioritize building around a top quarterback, of course. But Banner said the Eagles prioritize even more than most, with a philosophy that remained instilled in coaches after they left Philadelphia — including Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs, John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens and Sean McDermott with the Buffalo Bills.

After Pederson’s ouster, the Eagles hired Sirianni; he had been the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts under Frank Reich, formerly the Eagles’ coordinator. They traded Wentz, the No. 2 selection in the 2016 draft, to the Colts to give a full-time starting opportunity to Hurts last season. Hurts led the team to the playoffs.

“I think they went into it with Wentz thinking, ‘Okay, we’ve got the guy,’ ” Banner said. “It turned out not to be the case. With Hurts, they had a [thought of]: ‘We think we’ve got the guy. Let’s put him on the field and see.’ I think they’re even more hopeful that that’s right. But I’m not sure they’re positive. And my own opinion is that I’m not sure. … If you’re projecting the future, you’ve got to be able to see that he can succeed against all the different types of things he’s going to see on a consistent basis. And for me, it’s hopeful. But it’s not proven.”

It’s getting closer. Hurts has become a reliable dual threat. He’s improving steadily as a passer. He is dangerous as a runner. Other Eagles players praise him as a leader. He seems to have a knack for making big plays when it matters most.

“We needed a spark,” wide receiver DeVonta Smith said after Sunday night’s game, in which Hurts led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive after the Cowboys scored 17 straight points to draw to within 20-17. “That’s what he gave us. That’s what it all came down to.”

Hurts said that night: “I think we left a lot of money on the table. There were some opportunities that we wanted to take advantage of, we could have taken advantage of, that we just didn’t. … The beautiful part about this football team is regardless of the circumstance, regardless of how it looks, we stick together. And we’ve shown that throughout this first six-week stint. We just want to continue to grow.”

The Eagles are a complete team. Their offensive and defensive lines are solid, in keeping with Banner’s blueprint. The one major negative Sunday night for the Eagles was that Lane Johnson, their standout right tackle, exited the game because of a concussion.

Their variety was on display against the Cowboys. Tailback Miles Sanders ran for 71 yards and a touchdown. Hurts threw one touchdown pass apiece to Smith and fellow wideout A.J. Brown. On defense, the Eagles intercepted three passes by Cooper Rush, the Cowboys’ fill-in quarterback who had not thrown an interception while engineering a four-game winning streak.

Darius Slay had one of the interceptions. Fellow standout cornerback James Bradberry tipped a pass that led to an interception by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

“This is the most productive football team we’ve played to date,” Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said.

As a team progresses, Banner said, “getting from good to great is hard.” He’s not sure the Eagles are there yet.

“Some people have them as the top-rated team in the league,” Banner said. “I don’t see that. To me, there are some other teams that I think are actually much better. But they are still a good team, and they’ll probably win the division.”

There certainly are possibilities. Smith was asked Sunday night whether the matchup with the Cowboys had the feel of being a big game, even though it was mid-October.

“Every game,” Smith said, “is a big game.”

For these thriving-once-more Eagles, the games only get bigger from here.

