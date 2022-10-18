Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended one game for high-sticking

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov was suspended one game by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for high-sticking Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Kuznetsov whacked Burroughs up high with his stick behind the Canucks net at 16:44 of the second period Monday in the Capitals’ 6-4 win at Capital One Arena. Kuznetsov received a minor penalty for high-sticking on the play before giving Burroughs an extra shove while he was on the ground.

In a video announcing the suspension, the league said Kuznetsov purposefully delivered “an intentional stick swing toward an opponent that [made] high contact." The intentional nature and location of the high stick is what caused the suspension.

Kuznetsov will miss Washington’s Thursday game at Ottawa and will forfeit $42,162 in salary. He will be eligible to return Saturday at home against Los Angeles. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said he thought Kuznetsov’s high-stick was “accidental.”

“Often times when you are in the battle like that, sometimes things are reactionary," Laviolette said.

Caps' Evgeny Kuznetsov awaits Player Safety ruling for High-Stick on Canucks' Burroughs: https://t.co/Bcb7f6yL7p pic.twitter.com/lKAG1xMkgA — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) October 18, 2022

Before Tuesday, Kuznetsov had been suspended once, but not by the NHL Department of Player Safety. He was suspended three games without pay by the league for off-ice conduct in 2019. He has been fined twice, once in 2017 for diving and again last season for high-sticking Noel Acciari.

In addition to losing Kuznetsov for one game, the Capitals appear to have other problems in the forward corps. Winger Connor Brown suffered a lower-body injury in Monday’s game against the Canucks and did not practice on Tuesday. He was evaluated Tuesday morning, but Laviolette had no update or any timetable for his return.

Brown’s injury occurred in the third period, when he took an awkward hit along the boards from Noah Juulsen by the bench. Brown had to be helped off the ice before he went straight to the locker room. It did not look like he put any weight on his right leg as he was being helped off.

Without Kuznetsov and Brown, the Capitals have a variety of options to fill the gaping holes in the lineup. The most straightforward option is inserting Connor McMichael and Joe Snively into Thursday’s lineup in Ottawa. Neither have played yet this season, but both have been on Washington’s active roster since the season opener.

“We got guys that are itching to play if it comes to that,” Laviolette said. “Snively has been working hard, McMichael has been working hard. These guys want to play. They don’t like being out of the lineup and [they’re] coming off good training camps. They want to get back in.”

McMichael played in 68 games for the Capitals last season and scored nine goals and nine assists. Snively played in 12 games and scored four goals and recorded three assists.

If the Capitals decide to insert McMichael and Snively, it is also likely that Washington will call up another forward from Hershey to act as an extra forward ahead of the team’s trip to Ottawa. The short list of players Washington could call up are: Sonny Milano, Henrik Borgstrom, Garrett Pilon and Michael Sgarbossa.

