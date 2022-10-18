Colts’ Jim Irsay: Removing Daniel Snyder merits ‘serious consideration’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday he believes there are grounds for NFL team owners to consider voting to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. “I assume we’re going to get into more and more discussion on that,” Irsay said. “It’s a difficult situation. I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]. I think it’s something that we have to review. We have to look at all the evidence, and we have to be thorough in going forward. But I think it’s something that has to be given serious consideration to.”

Irsay spoke on the issue for nearly 15 minutes before a large group of reporters at a New York hotel at which the owners were holding a one-day meeting. There is no vote on Snyder’s ownership status planned for Tuesday. Such a decision would require at least 24 of the 31 other owners voting to remove Snyder.

“I think, you know again, when we look at the evidence and go forward, we’ll have to determine what the situation is,” Irsay said. “But I just believe in the workplace today, the standard that the shield stands for in the NFL, that you have to stand for that and protect that. I just think that once owners talk amongst each other, they’ll arrive to the right decision.

“My belief is that — unfortunately I believe that that’s the road we probably need to go down. And we just need to finish the investigation. But it’s gravely concerning to me, the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years.”

The NFL and the owners are awaiting the findings of a league-commissioned investigation of Snyder and the Commanders being conducted by attorney Mary Jo White.

“It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media," a Commanders spokesperson said Tuesday. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to formally respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won’t.”

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform also is investigating the team’s workplace and could issue a final report in the coming weeks.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), which has nearly completed its investigation of the Commanders and Snyder, is planning to take further actions in the case, according to a person familiar with that process.

Irsay becomes the first NFL owner to say publicly by name that the owners should consider removing Snyder. Multiple owners told The Washington Post last month that they believe serious consideration may be given to attempting to oust Snyder from the league’s ownership ranks, either by convincing him to sell his franchise or by voting to remove him.

“He needs to sell,” one of those owners said then. “Some of us need to go to him and tell him that he needs to sell.”

If Snyder could not be persuaded to do so willingly, NFL rules would require a vote of the owners to force him to sell.

“I think there will be a movement,” the same owner said last month. “We need to get 24 votes.”

