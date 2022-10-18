NFL, Amazon will team up for a Black Friday game in 2023

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL announced Tuesday that its schedule is growing, along with its streaming ambitions. The league will begin playing a Black Friday game the day after Thanksgiving in 2023, and Amazon will broadcast it. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Amazon is in its first season streaming Thursday Night Football, paying more than a billion dollars for the exclusive rights to the weekly contest. The NFL’s first foray into exclusively streaming some of its games has been mostly a logistical success. The production has been seamless, even if there is some anecdotal evidence that some viewers have struggled with the picture quality. The network’s first telecast this season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was watched by nearly 12 million people on Prime Video.

Hans Schroeder, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL Media, said the game could become a yearly feature on the NFL calendar.

Amazon is looking to sports to bolster the value of its Prime membership, which was first introduced for faster shipping but now includes a streaming service filled with live sports and original entertainment. The company said that during the Chiefs-Chargers game, Prime drew more new sign-ups in the United States than any other three-hour period in its history.

Advertisement

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days on the calendar, creating potential cross-promotion for Amazon.

“It’s a day when millions and millions visit our site,” said Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “We will start with the customer first, so they are coming first and foremost to watch a football game, to the extent we can serve them and potentially delight them. When they also have their ... shopping obviously that’s something we’ll work through with the NFL.”

Amazon owns exclusive rights to some New York Yankees games and the Premier League in the United Kingdom, and held talks with other leagues, including the Big Ten and Formula One, before they signed deals with traditional media companies. (Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.)

For the NFL, the Friday game is a further expansion of its schedule, demonstrating the power of the country’s most popular TV property. The league has added games on Christmas, a day that was once reserved as a showcase for the NBA. It also expanded its regular season to 17 games a year ago and expanded the playoff format.

Schroeder declined to comment on the terms of the deal but said it was a component of the 10-year deal that Amazon signed with the league last year.

GiftOutline Gift Article