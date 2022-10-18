What questions do you have about the NFL? Ask The Post.

The NFL makes no sense. Well, check that. The Chiefs, Bills and Eagles make sense. They’re all very good. What to make of the rest of the league after Week 6? Hard to say.

To help us sift through all this, I’ve enlisted Adam Kilgore, who writes our weekly What to Know From the NFL Week analysis every Monday. Bring your questions — and yes, we’ll take them on the Washington Commanders as well — and we’ll provide (hopefully informative) answers beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday. But feel free to submit them early at the link below.