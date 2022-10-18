Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber go deep and deeper as Phillies win NLCS Game 1

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — The Philadelphia Phillies entered these playoffs through a secret, hidden, rusted-out door that had never been opened. As the humble sixth seed in the National League, in the first year of baseball’s expansion to a 12-team playoff field, the Phillies, having managed just a third-place finish in their division, were supposed to have been made aware in advance that it was a door to nowhere and they were lucky just to be permitted to turn its handle.

But that unlikely door to the playoffs kept revealing new doors, and the passing through of each one seems to have imbued the Phillies with new powers while revealing new charms to a nation that expected them to be long gone by now.

By the end of Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series, the Phillies were looking for all the world like a team that not only belongs in baseball’s final four but might be as good as anyone still standing.

The Phillies’ win at Petco Park was built on seven brilliant innings from Zack Wheeler and solo homers from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

It would require one harrowing escape, in the bottom of the ninth with lefty José Alvarado on the mound. After a walk and a throwing error by third baseman Alec Bohm put runners at first and second with one out and brought the go-ahead run to the plate — bringing a sellout crowd to life — Alvarado got Manny Machado to fly out to right and then struck out Josh Bell to end the game.

Having already vanquished the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, the Phillies are now 6-1 in these playoffs and 71-47 — equating to a 97-win pace over 162 games — since Rob Thomson took over as manager in early June.

Game 2 is Wednesday afternoon, with Padres lefty Blake Snell facing Phillies righty Aaron Nola.

Harper’s and Schwarber’s homers came off Padres starter Yu Darvish, the former a towering, opposite-field drive in the fourth and the latter a 488-foot missile to right in the sixth. Harper has been one of the dominant offensive forces of these playoffs, with four homers in seven games, but Schwarber, the NL home run champ in 2022, was hitting just .050 in the postseason entering Tuesday’s opener.

There had been 52 editions of the NLCS before Tuesday night, all of them sharing two notable facts of omission: None had ever been played in Petco Park, a beautiful waterfront stadium where the sun-drenched and title-starved denizens of San Diego jammed into its stands and created an unholy roar as Game 1 got underway. And none had ever been graced by Bryce Aron Max Harper, who took it upon himself to silence that roar.

Returning to the scene of the thumb injury that cost him two months of his season this summer — the result of an inside fastball from Snell — Harper put the Phillies ahead with a soaring drive to left that landed two or three rows beyond the fence, a continuation of his sizzling play at the plate.

The Phillies weren’t sure what they would be getting in Playoff Bryce. Since returning from his thumb injury in late August, he had managed just three homers over his final 151 plate appearances of the regular season. If his slumping bat wasn’t the team’s biggest concern heading into the postseason, it was on a very short list.

But after Tuesday, in these playoffs he is 11 for 27 with seven extra-base hits, a hitter every bit as dangerous as he was in winning the MVP award in 2021.

If Harper’s homer was a nuked 7-iron downwind, Schwarber’s was the muscled-up, trophy-winning launch in a world championship long-drive contest. It came off his bat at a staggering 119.7 mph, making it the fifth-hardest-struck homer since the advent of Statcast in 2015. In the Phillies’ dugout, Fox’s television cameras caught Harper in a gape-mouthed expression of awe.

For the first two rounds of these reconfigured playoffs, the Padres and Phillies, who finished a combined 36 games out of first place, could run on high-octane Cinderella fuel. In shoving aside four better-seeded teams — the Mets, Dodgers, Cardinals and Braves — San Diego and Philadelphia could tell themselves, not untruthfully, that they had nothing to lose by comparison.

But now, facing a similarly unburdened team in the opposite dugout — and with a World Series berth on the line — there was nothing the Padres or Phillies could say to convince themselves the stakes weren’t huge. Chances to win it all are rare, as the Padres, with two World Series appearances (and no wins) in their 54-season history, and the Phillies (two World Series titles since 1883) know as well as anyone.

Already this postseason, the Padres had bashed Max Scherzer, knocked out Chris Bassitt and strafed Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw. But they could scarcely touch Wheeler, who shut them down with a fastball that touched 99 mph and an assortment of almost unhittable secondary pitches. Wheeler didn’t allow a hit until Wil Myers’s one-out single up the middle in the fifth, and he departed after the seventh having allowed just that one hit and one walk while striking out eight. A spotless eighth inning of relief from Seranthony Domínguez and a messy but scoreless ninth from Alvarado completed the shutout.

The Phillies are far from a perfect team. They have a half-dozen players whose best defensive position is probably designated hitter. Their lineup gets noticeably thin in the back half. At times they have struggled to hold leads. They may see the depth of their starting rotation challenged by the end of this series.

But the presumptive door to nowhere already has the Phillies somewhere no one imagined they would be. And there are still doors beyond this one suddenly within reach.

