Prince George’s might have a state contender in soccer; a cross-county record falls

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fewer than two minutes into Eleanor Roosevelt’s game Wednesday, midfielder Julia Beckmann stole a pass and slotted the ball past Bowie’s goalkeeper. Last October, Roosevelt had also gained an early lead against rival Bowie, but the Bulldogs stormed back in the second half to hand the Raiders their second Prince George’s County loss in nine years.

Before Wednesday’s game, goalkeeper Gabriella Martinez helped ensure the disappointing result wouldn’t repeat.

“We have to go into this game with confidence,” Martinez told her teammates. “In our heads, we already need to think that we have won.”

This season, Roosevelt didn’t abate. Raiders midfielder Sarai DeSouza scored about five minutes after Beckmann’s goal in Roosevelt’s eventual 3-0 win in Greenbelt.

Coach Patrick Gleason, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2008, has attempted to raise his players’ morale entering the Maryland 4A playoffs on Oct. 26. In hopes of improving interest and skill across the county this past summer, Gleason and local coaches organized a free seven-on-seven league.

Advertisement

Roosevelt (7-2) won the county’s last girls’ state championship in 2003.

“It is a constant battle convincing them, ‘Hey, we can compete with these teams,’” Gleason said. “I know they have the skills to do it, but if they don’t have the confidence, it doesn’t really matter. Like, ‘If the people that are here aren’t trusting and believing in [the county], why should anyone else?’ ”

— Kyle Melnick

Cross-country

Good Counsel senior Leah Stephens has had a lot of great weeks over the past year. Her most recent one might have been the best.

On Oct. 10, a Monday, Stephens committed to SEC power Florida State University. Five days later, she won the MileStat.com Invitational, a 5-kilometer meet in Atlee that has historically produced runner-friendly times. But the course had never seen a time like hers.

Advertisement

Since at least 2000, neither had her state. Her 16:54 mark was the fastest 5K by a Maryland girls’ cross-country runner since MileSplit began tracking times in 2000.

“I was feeling pretty good going into it, but I wasn’t really expecting to break 17 minutes,” Stephens said. “That last mile, [McLean senior Thais Rolly] and I were just pushing it. It just all kind of came together.”

After comfortably winning her first two meets of the season, Stephens approached Saturday morning with a similar mind-set. She wanted to build an early lead. Though Coach Rich Hiegel cautioned against the strategy when she was an underclassmen, the pair recently agreed that it would tap into her greatest strength: her mentality.

“She’s just such a fierce competitor,” Hiegel said. “I mean if you know her, she’s very quiet, very humble; you’d never imagine she’s the same girl when she steps on the track, steps on the course. … Everybody that comes out to our practice now are trying to emulate the way she does her work.”

Advertisement

But this race was different, as she and Rolly (16:56) jockeyed for pole position before Stephens outkicked her opponent in the final stretch.

Potomac School senior Charlie Ortmans (14:40) got his third meet victory of the season, besting St. Albans senior Pierre Attiogbe (14:45) with Virginia’s fastest 5K race since 2015. St. Albans placed fifth, the best finish of local boys’ teams that competed. St. John’s earned top billing among local girls’ teams and earned bronze.

— Spencer Nusbaum

Boys’ soccer

Through 12 games, 10 of which were victories, the Broadneck Bruins have scored 33 goals. If you were to offer any high school soccer coach a guaranteed average just below three goals per game, they would happily accept.

But for the Bruins, an Anne Arundel County power, that number is modest and represents a shift in mind-set and embrace of a new formula. Last year, they scored 52 total goals through 12 games against many of the same opponents. Coach Sean Tettemer knew that level of firepower was rare and that the team might have to adjust after losing a dozen seniors to graduation.

Advertisement

“I knew we might lack some of the offensive ability to score goals that we’ve had in the past,” Tettemer said. “I was uncertain if we’d find that over time. But what’s turned out is that we’ve become a really, really strong defensive team that is able to take advantage of opportunities on the other end.”

The longtime Bruins coach said coming to that realization was a process, one he didn’t complete until recently.

“It took me until about two weeks ago that we weren’t going to get a whole lot better in our tactics, so it was up to me to realize what our strengths were and what our weaknesses were and really emphasize our strengths,” Tettemer said. “For us, that’s defending and organization and working as a group. … We don’t want the group to have any restrictions on what we can or can’t do, but we want to understand what our strengths are.”

Advertisement

Some of the team’s biggest Anne Arundel County wins this year are a testament to those strengths, including a 2-1 victory over Severna Park and a 2-0 result against Crofton.

Secure in their identity, the Bruins have just two regular season games remaining before entering postseason play.

— Michael Errigo

Golf

After losing to Riverside by eight strokes at districts and later beating it by 18 strokes at regionals this month, Independence Coach David Larson knew coming into last week’s Virginia Class 5 state tournament the Rams would provide the toughest competition. He didn’t expect the difference to be just one stroke.

The Tigers had a healthy lead over the Rams, but it tightened when Riverside’s fifth and sixth golfers finished with good scores. Still, Independence held on and prevailed by shooting a 7-over-par 287 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg to repeat as Virginia Class 5 champions, edging out their Northern Virginia rival Riverside by one stroke.

Advertisement

Sophomore Josh Haggerty of Cox (Virginia Beach) birdied four holes to shoot a 2-under 68 and win the individual medal. He edged Briar Woods’ Ben Baker, Independence’s Neil Kulkarni and Riverside’s Vaughn McMeans by just one stroke, creating a three-way tie for second place.

Kulkarni was consistent for the Tigers all year. The sophomore shot over par just once all season and was the individual medalist at the district tournament.

Since opening its doors in 2019, Independence has appeared in the state championship all four years and has won the title three times. This year, the state team is made up of mostly underclassmen; the four scores that counted in the state tournament came from Kulkarni (69), sophomore Keya Neik (71), sophomore Sujaan Singh (74) and freshman Kapil Ramachandran (73).

— Hayley Salvatore

Field hockey

When Reese Otwell was walking through a Dick’s Sporting Goods store with her father on her birthday in fourth grade, the field hockey equipment caught her eye. She decided to take up the sport and reached the club level the following year.

Advertisement

Now a senior at South Lakes, she’s part of a group enjoying unprecedented success at the school in Reston. The center midfielder has 11 goals and 10 assists to lead the Seahawks (16-0) in points, as the team heads into its district quarterfinals on Tuesday as the No. 1 seed.

South Lakes has never been this strong. When Coach Lisi Mueller played there early last decade, she said she felt the Seahawks were trying to avoid getting crushed more than they were trying to win. Before last year, South Lakes had not won a district championship since 1996.

Otwell recognizes there’s still a long way to go. While the team is unbeaten and many of the junior varsity players have never lost a game now, she remembers being bounced by Yorktown in the region tournament last year.

She also remembers when they — and other teams in the district — feared Madison. On Friday, the Seahawks sat down and talked about how as much as they just want to keep rolling, the Madisons and Oaktons of the world are now looking to bring down South Lakes. They left the meeting with a renewed sense of determination at their practices as they look to continue trailblazing South Lakes as a field hockey power.

Advertisement

— Shane Connuck

Tennis

When Elizabeth Seton competed for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title last year, the Roadrunners were upset by St. John’s by one point in the finals. This year, Seton is the underdog, looking to implement smart changes that could lead to a title.

Sophomore Camille Hall has been a major contributor to Seton’s success, going undefeated at first singles with two matches remaining before the conference tournament. As team captain, Hall has developed a leadership style that balances high expectations with a levelheaded approach.

“I don’t want to be overbearing, so I think I do have a very calm approach to leading the team, even though I’m one of the younger players,” Hall said. “But I did tell them this year: ’In the tournament, don’t think about winning, don’t think about losing, only stay in the now. Don’t worry about what’s happening on the other courts.’ ”

Seton’s only this season came against St. John’s last month, and ahead of an expected WCAC finals rematch, Hall said the team has taken time to identify its weaknesses. It also tweaked its lineup.

“I feel like [losing] kind of helped in a way because my coach and I were able to see where we need more improvement and we were able to scope out how each player plays at each position,” Hall said.

— Aaron Credeur

GiftOutline Gift Article