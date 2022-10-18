Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa avoids major knee injury, has sprained MCL

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa avoided a serious knee injury, but his ability to play this weekend against Northwestern will be a game-time decision, Coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday. Tagovailoa reaggravated a sprained MCL, which he initially suffered Sept. 24 against Michigan. Tagovailoa had to leave the Terrapins’ win at Indiana on a cart after he took a hit to his right leg, a scene that prompted concern he had suffered a more significant setback.

“He was able to make it back after the Michigan game with the same injury,” Locksley said, referencing how the quarterback didn’t miss time after his previous knee injury. “It’s all about how his body feels and recovers. We’ll continue to do the things necessary to keep his safety and health at the front of our decisions.”

If Tagovailoa cannot play against the struggling Wildcats, the Terps (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) will turn to backup Billy Edwards Jr., a redshirt freshman transfer from Wake Forest. The Burke, Va., native entered the game against the Hoosiers after Tagovailoa’s injury early in the fourth quarter, and he lifted Maryland out of a narrow deficit to a 38-33 victory. When Tagovailoa first injured his knee in the loss against Michigan, Edwards stepped in and led the Terps on a late touchdown drive.

Since then, Tagovailoa has worn a knee brace, and Locksley said he was “very thankful” for the brace, indicating that it protected the quarterback from a more serious injury.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,001 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 285.9 passing yards per game ranked third in the Big Ten. At 34.6 points per game, the Terps have the third highest-scoring offense in the conference.

As the Terps’ starter the past three seasons, Tagovailoa has been a durable, steady option at quarterback, a position that, for Maryland, had been plagued by a decade of injuries and instability. From 2010 to 2019, Maryland had 25 in-season starting quarterback changes. Only once during that stretch did the Terps have the same starter all season (C.J. Brown in 2014). After Tagovailoa arrived, he ushered in an era of newfound continuity.

Tagovailoa missed one game during the 2020 season but started all the others. Despite scares this season — a cramp late in the win at Charlotte and rib and knee issues in the loss at Michigan — he returned the following week each time. Tagovailoa has also dealt with the emotional toll of seeing his brother Tua’s scary concussion two days before he led Maryland to a win against Michigan State.

As Tagovailoa has improved under Locksley, so has the program. He led the Terps to a 7-6 season in 2021, the first time Maryland finished with a winning record since 2014. The team seems poised to improve upon that mark this year.

With the Terps, Tagovailoa has broken school records and is approaching the program’s record for career passing yards. Tagovailoa’s 6,872 yards at Maryland are second in the school’s history, behind only Scott Milanovich (7,301). Last season, Tagovailoa broke the school’s season-single passing record with 3,860 yards. His climb on the record lists could be paused, but the Terrapins have at least received encouraging news that he may return to the field soon.

