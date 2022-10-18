Showing some swagger, the Yankees deny the Guardians and power into the ALCS

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — At times late in the season, the New York Yankees looked like a poor imitation of the juggernaut they’re supposed to be. Injuries meant stars shuffled in and out of the lineup, never quite aligning. They looked like a marathon runner who broke out to an early lead, then got passed by other, more confident contenders and limped toward a finish line that had never felt so far away.

But Tuesday, as they rolled past the Cleveland Guardians, 5-1, in Game 5 of the American League Division Series, the Yankees looked almost whole. They hit for the kind of power they were built to win with. Nestor Cortes gave them five painless innings on short rest. They seemed energized for October.

This Yankees core has not had as much October success as others have. Most Yankees generations pale to the past in comparison, of course. But by the end of Tuesday night, Aaron Judge was fifth all-time in Yankees postseason homers with 13, just behind Babe Ruth and just ahead of Reggie Jackson and Yogi Berra. Giancarlo Stanton moved into a tie for eighth with Jorge Posada. These Yankees seem to play every October. They will have more chances.

But what this Yankees team also has, for the first time since 2019, is a legitimate chance at the AL pennant — as they were supposed to have all along.

Someday — maybe as soon as Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Astros on Wednesday night in Houston — the Yankees’ bullpen will not be strong enough to keep them alive against elite competition. While the lineup has healed and the rotation has steadied, that group remains far from what the Yankees intended it to be.

But that day of reckoning was not Tuesday. On this day, the Yankees looked like the Yankees are supposed to look at this time of year — even though they weren’t supposed to be playing Tuesday at all.

This ALDS was defined by its schedule. It began Tuesday, Oct. 11, ahead of an unusual scheduled day off Wednesday. It rained Thursday, postponing Game 2. The teams went two days without playing, played three straight games between New York and Cleveland, then waited hours Monday night only to have Game 5 pushed to Tuesday — a change that came so late the Guardians had to split up the traveling party in hotels across the city because theirs was booked. For the first time in MLB history, a division series game and a championship series game — in the National League, where the Phillies and Padres were set for their opener — were scheduled for the same day.

The delay also meant both teams’ bullpens were rested. If they got an early lead, the Guardians could shorten the game to three or four innings before turning it over to a bullpen that had the fourth-lowest ERA and the sixth-best strikeout rate in the majors. They never got that lead.

Cleveland could have given the start to ace Shane Bieber on short rest, as the Yankees decided to do with Cortes after Monday’s rainout. Instead, the Guardians opted to start Aaron Civale, as they had planned to Monday.

To start the bottom of the first, Civale walked Gleyber Torres, struck out Judge, hit Anthony Rizzo and surrendered a low line drive to the opposite field to Stanton.

Stanton held his bat and hopped toward first base as he watched that ball hurtle over the fence in right-center, facing the dugout until he flung the bat away with something that has been noticeably absent from these Yankees lately: swagger. Four batters into the game, the Yankees had a 3-0 lead.

An inning later, after lefty Sam Hentges had taken over, Judge saw a hanging curveball. He didn’t miss it. He hit the kind of high-arcing shot to the opposite field — 113 mph off the bat with a 41-degree launch angle — that only he can. By the time it landed, Judge had his fourth home run in a winner-take-all game — the most in major league history — and the Yankees had a 4-0 lead.

The biggest swings in Yankees history came across the street at old Yankee Stadium: the House that Ruth Built, the place where Roger Maris pummeled his way into history, where Jackson became Mr. October, where Derek Jeter became Mr. November. But since they won the World Series in their first season here, the Yankees haven’t imprinted the unforgettable on this side of the street.

But Tuesday, with a familiar Bronx chill in the air, had the aura of more formidable Octobers past. The crowd even resurrected its old “Who’s your daddy?” chant, previously reserved for Pedro Martinez and those early 2000s October showdowns with the Boston Red Sox, for Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor. Naylor, they recalled, had rocked a baby in Gerrit Cole’s direction after homering against him during the Yankees’ Game 4 win Sunday in Cleveland.

That absurdity aside, the Yankees seemed in their best October form until the third, when shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera collided with left fielder Aaron Hicks in pursuit of one of those bloop hits that so vexed the Yankees in this series. Hicks left with a knee injury, and the play left runners on first and second with one out. A walk loaded them for José Ramírez, who hit a sacrifice fly to center to give Cleveland its first run — the kind of play that can breathe life into a team like the Guardians, who are used to fighting back from the brink. But that was all Cleveland could muster.

When the afternoon began, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone was clear that he didn’t plan to use Cortes for long. He was on short rest, and winner-take-all games normally land in the hands of relievers sooner than later anyway. Five innings in, Cortes had thrown 61 pitches and worked twice through the order without much incident.

The Yankees do not have the kind of bullpen weaponry available that, say, the Guardians do. They do not even have the kind of firepower they did in the last week of the regular season, before an elbow injury to Scott Effross knocked him out of action. So the decision to turn the game over to the bullpen meant replacing what had looked like a sure thing with the unknown. Boone had to decide when to push the button.

He waited until the top of the sixth inning, after Rizzo’s RBI single had given his team a 5-1 edge. He turned the game over to Jonathan Loáisiga, who recently has been his most trustworthy reliever. For a moment, it appeared he might have pushed the button too soon.

The Guardians’ Amed Rosario hit a bouncing ball up the middle that Cabrera couldn’t corral. Ramírez followed with a single through the right side, the makings of the kind of rally that Cleveland used to get to this point. But Loáisiga got a groundball, a line drive and a strikeout to end an inning he finished with a fist pump and a leg kick. The bullpen never tempted fate again.

After all the waiting and all the injuries, all the first-half hope and all the second-half decline, the Yankees advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2019. They didn’t have much time to celebrate. They were set to fly to Houston on Tuesday night in preparation for Wednesday’s Game 1, which was set to begin just over 24 hours after they determined they would be there in the first place.

